Check out where RIL stands in the top 10 Asian companies with a market cap over $150 billion

Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian company to achieve a market capitalisation (m-cap) of $150 billion on June 22. The counter has doubled investors’ wealth since hitting a low on March 23. During the same period, its digital unit raised Rs 115,693.95 crore in exchange for a 24.7 percent stake from some of the world’s top technology investors. In Asia, only 12 companies have a m-cap of over $150 billion and these are majorly dominated by Chinese entities. RIL is the only Indian company that makes the cut. Data Source: Refinitive