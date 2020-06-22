Check out where RIL stands in the top 10 Asian companies with a market cap over $150 billion

In Asia, there are only 12 companies that crossed the market cap over USD 150 billion and majorly dominated by Chinese companies, Reliance Industries is only Indian company make the cut Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala 1/14 Reliance Industries (RIL) became the first Indian company to achieve a market capitalisation (m-cap) of $150 billion on June 22. The counter has doubled investors’ wealth since hitting a low on March 23. During the same period, its digital unit raised Rs 115,693.95 crore in exchange for a 24.7 percent stake from some of the world’s top technology investors. In Asia, only 12 companies have a m-cap of over $150 billion and these are majorly dominated by Chinese entities. RIL is the only Indian company that makes the cut. Data Source: Refinitive 2/14 Saudi Arabian Oil Co's current m-cap stands at $1,754.43 billion | Country: Saudi Arabia 3/14 Tencent Holdings' current m-cap stands at $584.56 billion | Country: Hong Kong (Image: Reuters) 4/14 Samsung Electronics Co's current m-cap stands at $287.60 billion | Country: Republic of Korea (Image: Reuters) 5/14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's current market cap stands at $273.77 billion | Country: Taiwan (Image: Reuters) 6/14 Kweichow Moutai Co's current m-cap stands at $255.66 billion | Country: China (Image: Reuters) 7/14 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's current m-cap stands at $251.18 billion | Country: China (Image: Reuters) 8/14 China Construction Bank's current m-cap stands at $216.26 billion | Country: China (Image: Reuters) 9/14 Toyota Motor's current m-cap stands at $208.17 billion | Country: Japan (Image: Reuters) 10/14 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China's current m-cap stands at $187.26 billion | Country: China (Image: Reuters) 11/14 JD.com's current m-cap stands at $182.10 billion | Country: Hong Kong (Image: Reuters) 12/14 Agricultural Bank of China's current m-cap stands at $164.20 billion | Country: China (Image: Reuters) 13/14 Bank of China's current m-cap stands at $154.14 billion | Country: China (Image: Reuters) 14/14 Reliance Industries' current m-cap stands at $150.78 billion | Country: India (Image: Reuters) Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments First Published on Jun 22, 2020 08:48 pm