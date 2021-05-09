Charged up: Take a look at these 3 battery stocks that are multibaggers

After an initial lull due to COVID-led lockdown, battery stocks witnessed a sharp recovery. The companies reported deep cuts in sales and profit numbers in the June quarter of FY21. But by December quarter of FY21, most of these company's performance bounced back to pre-covid levels. Interestingly, stocks of all seven listed battery companies saw a phenomenal run up during the March 31, 2020 to May 6, 2021 period. Three stocks from the list even turned multibaggers during the same time period. (Data Source: ACE Equity) (Note: Except Exide Industries all other battery companies are to announce their March quarter results.)

Exide Industries Ltd. | The stock has risen 39 percent from Rs 131.25 percent on March 31, 2020 to Rs 182.85 on May 6, 2021. In the March 2021 quarter, the company reported net sales of Rs 4,562.86 crore and net profit of Rs 320.01 crore.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. | The stock has risen 63 percent from Rs 478.10 percent on March 31, 2020 to Rs 780.70 on May 6, 2021. In the December 2020 quarter, the company's reported net sales of Rs 1960.43 crore and net profit of Rs 193.69 crore.

Indo-National Ltd. | The stock has risen 89 percent from Rs 437.10 percent on March 31, 2020 to Rs 824.60 on May 6, 2021. In the December 2020 quarter, the company's net sales were Rs 154.56 crore and net profit was Rs 11.17 crore.

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. | The stock has risen 94 percent from Rs 107.70 on March 31, 2020 to Rs 208.40 on May 6, 2021. In the December 2020 quarter, the company's net sales were at Rs 66.87 crore and net profit was at Rs 3.72 crore.

HBL Power Systems Ltd. | The stock has risen 209 percent from Rs 11.05 percent on March 31, 2020 to Rs 34.10 on May 6, 2021. In the December 2020 quarter, the company's reported net sales of Rs 233.23 crore and net profit of Rs 7.59 crore.

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. | The stock has risen 268 percent from Rs 207.00 on March 31, 2020 to Rs 762.50 on May 6, 2021. In the December 2020 quarter, the company's net sales were Rs 20.53 crore and net profit was Rs 4.18 crore.