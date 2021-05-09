MARKET NEWS

Charged up: Take a look at these 3 battery stocks that are multibaggers

Stocks of all seven listed battery companies saw a phenomenal run up during the March 31, 2020 to May 6, 2021 period. The listed battery companies are Eveready Industries, High Energy Batteries, HBL Power, Panasonic Energy, Indo-National, Amara Raja and Exide

Ritesh Presswala
May 09, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the industries were adversely impacted as the economy went on halt, and the battery manufacturers were also not spared in that draining market condition. However, after witnessing a sharp cut in the June quarter sales numbers, by December quarter mostly these battery companies topline number back to their pre-covid level. Similarly, their bottom-line numbers were also almost back on track by the December quarter. Interestingly, over the past one year from March 31, 2020, to May 6, 2021, all the seven battery stocks have seen a phenomenal run-up. In fact, three stocks from the list have made investors wealth 3-5 times during the same time period. (Data Source: ACE Equity) (Note: Except Exide Industries all other battery companies is to announce their March quarter results.
After an initial lull due to COVID-led lockdown, battery stocks witnessed a sharp recovery. The companies reported deep cuts in sales and profit numbers in the June quarter of FY21. But by December quarter of FY21, most of these company's performance bounced back to pre-covid levels. Interestingly, stocks of all seven listed battery companies saw a phenomenal run up during the March 31, 2020 to May 6, 2021 period. Three stocks from the list even turned multibaggers during the same time period. (Data Source: ACE Equity) (Note: Except Exide Industries all other battery companies are to announce their March quarter results.)
Exide Industries Ltd. | The stock has risen 39 percent from Rs 131.25 percent on March 31, 2020 to Rs 182.85 on May 6, 2021. In the March 2021 quarter, the company reported net sales of Rs 4,562.86 crore and net profit of Rs 320.01 crore.
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. | The stock has risen 63 percent from Rs 478.10 percent on March 31, 2020 to Rs 780.70 on May 6, 2021. In the December 2020 quarter, the company's reported net sales of Rs 1960.43 crore and net profit of Rs 193.69 crore.
Indo-National Ltd. | The stock has risen 89 percent from Rs 437.10 percent on March 31, 2020 to Rs 824.60 on May 6, 2021. In the December 2020 quarter, the company's net sales were Rs 154.56 crore and net profit was Rs 11.17 crore.
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd. | The stock has risen 94 percent from Rs 107.70 on March 31, 2020 to Rs 208.40 on May 6, 2021. In the December 2020 quarter, the company's net sales were at Rs 66.87 crore and net profit was at Rs 3.72 crore.
HBL Power Systems Ltd. | The stock has risen 209 percent from Rs 11.05 percent on March 31, 2020 to Rs 34.10 on May 6, 2021. In the December 2020 quarter, the company's reported net sales of Rs 233.23 crore and net profit of Rs 7.59 crore.
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd. | The stock has risen 268 percent from Rs 207.00 on March 31, 2020 to Rs 762.50 on May 6, 2021. In the December 2020 quarter, the company's net sales were Rs 20.53 crore and net profit was Rs 4.18 crore.
Eveready Industries (India) Ltd. | The stock has risen 482 percent from Rs 49.90 percent on March 31, 2020 to Rs 290.30 on May 6, 2021. In the December 2020 quarter, the company's reported net sales of Rs 340.28 crore and net profit of Rs 50.42 crore.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
TAGS: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: May 9, 2021 07:49 am

