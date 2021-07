Battery stocks have been charged up in last one year. Experts do point out the risk of technology disruption in the battery space, but these stocks are the talk of the town for now. Five stocks from the sector rose 80-650% in the last one year. Some like High Energy Batteries (India), Eveready Industries India, and HBL Power Systems have gained over 200 percent. But according to SWOT analysis, 3 out of these 5 companies are showing signs of weakness such as decline in earnings parameters and promoters decreasing their shareholding. Meanwhile, the stocks of sector's top two companies (by market-cap) - Exide Industries and Amara Raja Batteries - rose only 18 percent and 4 percent, respectively, in a year.