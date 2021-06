Cement stocks have witnessed a reasonably good performance in 2021 so far. Cement stocks with a market-cap of over Rs 20,000 crore have gained at least 20 percent each. Experts say lockdown relaxations in various states, low demand base in the past two years, government’s focus on infrastructure-spend and robust FY21 exit volumes augur well for the sector. According to CNBC-TV18, Credit Suisse said that cement companies' profitability can improve going ahead if Pet Coke prices decline with other commodities. Ultratech and Ambuja Cements are their top picks from the sector. Meanwhile, Emkay Research has maintained a positive view for the sector and their top picks are Dalmia Bharat, Shree Cement, and Ambuja. Look at the 4 stocks which Emkay is betting on from the Cement sector:

Dalmia Bharat | The stock has surged 64 percent to Rs 1,767.05 as on June 7 from Rs 1,078.65 on December 31, 2020. Emkay Research has recommended a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,060.

Ambuja Cements Ltd. | The stock has surged 36 percent to Rs 339.05 as on June 7 from Rs 248.85 on December 31, 2020. Emkay Research has recommended a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350.

Ultratech Cement Ltd. | The stock has surged 30 percent to Rs 6,848.65 as on June 7 from Rs 5,284.65 on December 31, 2020. Emkay Research has recommended a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 7,050.

Shree Cement Ltd. | The stock has surged 21 percent to Rs 29,131.15 as on June 7 from Rs 24,018.80 on December 31, 2020. Emkay Research has recommended a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 32,750.

JK Cement Ltd. | The stock has surged 50 percent to Rs 2,874.75 as on June 7 from Rs 1,918.00 on December 31, 2020. Emkay Research has recommended a Hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,000.

ACC Ltd. | The stock has surged 26 percent to Rs 2,045.85 as on June 7 from Rs 1,618.40 on December 31, 2020. Emkay Research has recommended a Hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,040.