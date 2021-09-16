MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Catch the trend: These 7 stocks rose over 20% in each of last three Oct-Dec quarters

Take a look at how these stocks fare on Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.

Ritesh Presswala
September 16, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST
Indian equities have seen smart surge in 2021 so far, the benhmark index Sensex gained about 22 percent and still look like bulls holding its command as market heading northbound and making new highs very frequently. As we are on the verge of to entering in the last quarter (October-December) of calendar year Moneycontrol analysis stocks that have given at least 20 percent return in each of October-December quarter for the last 3 years. We considered only companies with a market cap of over Rs 500 crore. Seven stocks have met the above criteria (Data Source: ACE Equity). According to moneycontrol SWOT analysis all the 7 stocks have more strengthen points than weakness. Interestingly 5 out of these 7 stocks have already turned multibagger in this calendar year so far.
Adani Transmission | In 2021, the stock rose 344 percent to Rs 1942 from Rs 438 (as on December 31, 2020). In the October-December quarter the stock price rose the following -- 2018:24 percent, 2019: 45 percent, and 2020: 81 percent.
Adani Enterprises Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose 216 percent to Rs 1516 from Rs 479 (as on December 31, 2020). In the October-December quarter the stock price rose the following -- 2018:23 percent, 2019: 43 percent, and 2020: 62 percent.
Linde India Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose 174 percent to Rs 2666 from Rs 971 (as on December 31, 2020). In the October-December quarter the stock price rose the following -- 2018:66 percent, 2019: 29 percent, and 2020: 25 percent.
Tata Steel BSL Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose 137 percent to Rs 94 from Rs 40 (as on December 31, 2020). In the October-December quarter the stock price rose the following -- 2018:71 percent, 2019: 33 percent, and 2020: 90 percent.
DB Realty Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose 111 percent to Rs 30 from Rs 14 (as on December 31, 2020). In the October-December quarter the stock price rose the following -- 2018:32 percent, 2019: 41 percent, and 2020: 116 percent.
Tube Investments of India Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose 67 percent to Rs 1341 from Rs 804 (as on December 31, 2020). In the October-December quarter the stock price rose the following -- 2018:21 percent, 2019: 26 percent, and 2020: 33 percent.
Canara Bank | In 2021, the stock rose 20 percent to Rs 155 from Rs 129 (as on December 31, 2020). In the October-December quarter the stock price rose the following -- 2018:25 percent, 2019: 21 percent, and 2020: 45 percent.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
first published: Sep 16, 2021 11:35 am

