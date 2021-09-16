Catch the trend: These 7 stocks rose over 20% in each of last three Oct-Dec quarters

Indian markets have consistently hit fresh highs in 2021. Benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex are up over 22 percent year-to-date. The broader markets have also shown strength this year with both small and midcap indices outperforming the frontliners after several years of underperformance. As per Moneycontrol stock analysis, there are seven stocks that have delivered over 20 percent in the closing quarter of each of the last three years. As an additional filter, we have considered companies that have a market cap of over Rs 500 crore. Take a look at how these stocks fare on Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.

Adani Transmission | In 2021, the stock rose 344 percent to Rs 1942 from Rs 438 (as of December 31, 2020). In the October-December quarter, the stock price rose the following -- 2018: 24 percent, 2019: 45 percent, and 2020: 81 percent.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose 216 percent to Rs 1516 from Rs 479 (as of December 31, 2020). In the October-December quarter, the stock price rose the following -- 2018: 23 percent, 2019: 43 percent, and 2020: 62 percent.

Linde India Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose 174 percent to Rs 2666 from Rs 971 (as of December 31, 2020). In the October-December quarter, the stock price rose the following -- 2018: 66 percent, 2019: 29 percent, and 2020: 25 percent.

Tata Steel BSL Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose 137 percent to Rs 94 from Rs 40 (as of December 31, 2020). In the October-December quarter, the stock price rose the following -- 2018: 71 percent, 2019: 33 percent, and 2020: 90 percent.

DB Realty Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose 111 percent to Rs 30 from Rs 14 (as of December 31, 2020). In the October-December quarter, the stock price rose the following -- 2018: 32 percent, 2019: 41 percent, and 2020: 116 percent.

Tube Investments of India Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose 67 percent to Rs 1341 from Rs 804 (as of December 31, 2020). In the October-December quarter, the stock price rose the following -- 2018: 21 percent, 2019: 26 percent, and 2020: 33 percent.