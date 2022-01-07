Buzzing Stocks: Zee Learn, HCL Technologies, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and other stocks in news today

Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail bought 25.8 percent in Dunzo for $200 million. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Gujarat Pipavav Port: The company's container volume fell 21 percent on year in October-December.

Hinduja Global: The board of directors of the has approved Rs 150 per share interim dividend. The board approved 1-for-1 bonus share issue.

Zee Learn | Spring Ventures acquired 50 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 19.57 per share, however, IndusInd Bank Ltd Client A/C sold 71,32,775 equity shares in the company at Rs 17.77 per share, and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI offloaded 47,69,108 equity shares in the company at Rs 18.44 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

HCL Technologies | The company completed acquisition of 51 percent stake in German IT Consulting Company, Gesellschaft für Banksysteme GmbH (GBS).

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | Gross loan book increased 22 percent YoY to Rs 16,600 crore, and disbursements rose 120 percent YoY to Rs 4,800 crore, while total deposits jumped 34 percent to Rs 15,600 crore in Q3FY22.

Suditi Industries | The company approved to raise up to Rs 30 crore through a Rights Issue.

HFCL | The company, in its wholly-owned subsidiary in the Netherlands, has onboarded Andrew Westerman as the Vice-President of international sales, communication products to lead the sales and business development for the communication products in global markets. The company has also onboarded Rajesh Jain as the Executive President of the EPC projects business.