Buzzing Stocks: Zee Entertainment, Wipro, Panacea Biotec and others that will be in focus today

Results on June 3: Gujarat State Petronet, 7NR Retail, APL Apollo Tubes, Arvind Fashions, Cupid, GTL Infrastructure, Nucleus Software Exports, Oswal Leasing, Quess Corp, Resonance Specialties, Som Distilleries & Breweries, TGV Sraac, and HEM Holdings.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd sold 56,62,573 equity shares in the media company at Rs 212.63 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Wipro: The company and Finastra announced a partnership to help corporate banks across Asia Pacific accelerate their digital transformation.​

Tata Power Company: Subsidiary Tata Power Solar received EPC orders for Rs 686 crore from NTPC to set up solar PV projects.

MTAR Technologies: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 18 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 8.86 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 69.16 crore from Rs 61.6 crore YoY.

Persistent Systems: The company to expand its relationship with IBM to help fuel open hybrid cloud adoption, core IT modernization and digital transformation for customers across the enterprise.

Ruchi Soya Industries: Ruchi Soya forayed into nutraceuticals under joint brand name of 'Patanjali' - 'Nutrela' to lead Healthy India / Swasth Bharat in big way.

Rossari Biotech: Rossari will acquire Unitop Chemicals, a leading supplier of surfactants, emulsifiers and specialty chemicals, for Rs 421 crore.

Solar Industries India: FMR LLC and Fidelity International acquired 39,465 equity shares in Solar Industries via open market transaction on May 31, raising stake in the company to 5.02% from 4.98% earlier.

NHPC: The company on June 10 will consider the proposal to raise debt up to Rs 4,300 crore through issuance of corporate bonds and /or raising of term loans/external commercial borrowings.

Muthoot Finance: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,023.76 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 835.77 crore in Q4FY20, total revenue increased to Rs 3,104.5 crore from Rs 2,630.5 crore YoY.

Panacea Biotec: The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 54.14 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 68.39 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 168.27 crore from Rs 125.36 crore YoY.

Rupa & Company: Investor Lambodar Ferro Alloys sold 5,75,500 equity shares in Rupa & Company at Rs 484.87 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.