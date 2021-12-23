Buzzing Stocks: Zee Entertainment, Kotak Mahindra Bank, PSP Projects and other stocks in news today

Medplus Health Services | The company will make its debut on the bourses on December 23. The final issue price is fixed at Rs 796 per share.

Kabra Extrusion Technik | The company on December 25 will consider proposals for raising of funds.

Zee Entertainment | The merger between Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) will take at least 8 months to close. The two over the top (OTT) platforms ZEE5 and SonyLIV will continue to run their businesses independently. We cannot come together until the merger process is completed, said Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO.

Intellivate Capital Advisors | NK Wealth Solution LLP sold entire 14.17 percent stake in the company via open market transactions on December 22.

Adani Enterprises | Billionaire Gautam Adani is mulling to raise around $1 billion via a bond sale in January next year to refinance debt of Mumbai’s international airport, Bloomberg reported on December 22. According to the report, Barclays Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank AG are among the banks working to arrange the bond sale to raise funds for Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

PSP Projects | Gujarat Pollution Control Board has granted a Consent to Establish (NOC) for setting up of industrial plant for manufacturing of precast, and the company has started manufacturing activities.

Ceinsys Tech | The company announced acquisition of Allygrow Technologies, a technology driven company having presence in US, Europe and India and specializing in product design and robotics automation (manufacturing engineering) services.

Axiscades Technologies | The company has approved the appointment of Shashidhar SK as Chief Financial Officer.

Great Eastern Shipping | The company will meet on December 27 to consider a proposal for buy-back of equity shares.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Subsidiary Kotak Mahindra Prime acquired passenger vehicle financing portfolio of Ford Credit India, the Indian captive financing arm of Ford Motor company.

Indiabulls Real Estate | The company approved raising of funds up to Rs 1,500 crore to augment the long-term resources and to maintain sufficient liquidity for meeting funding requirements for business activities, existing & new projects & future business growth.