Results on February 3 | ITC, Titan Company, Lupin, Aavas Financiers, Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Brigade Enterprises, Cadila Healthcare, Coromandel International, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Emami, GAIL (India), Godrej Properties, HCC, HG Infra Engineering, India Pesticides, JK Tyre & Industries, Jubilant Industries, Kalyan Jewellers India, Lux Industries, NESCO, Pfizer, PI Industries, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Radico Khaitan, Rolex Rings, Sigachi Industries, SIS, Sumitomo Chemical India, Torrent Power, Varun Beverages, Welspun India, and Westlife Development will release quarterly earnings on February 3.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 298.98 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 398.01 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 2,130.44 crore from Rs 2,756.93 crore YoY.

Tata Consumer Products | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 265.05 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 218.17 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,208.38 crore from Rs 3,069.56 crore YoY.

AGS Transact Technologies | Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 6,51,543 equity shares in the company at Rs 160.1 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

HP Adhesives | AG Dynamic Funds sold 1,02,780 equity shares in the company at Rs 410.27 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Sigachi Industries | Nexus Global Opportunities Fund sold 1.75 lakh shares in the company at Rs 388.02 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

IIFL Wealth Management | The company reported higher profit at Rs 155 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 97 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 378 crore from Rs 239 crore YoY.

Triveni Engineering & Industries | The company clocked consolidated profit of Rs 130.12 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 94.66 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,235.44 crore from Rs 1,123.08 crore YoY.

Kalyani Forge | The company appointed Laxmi Narayan Patra as its Chief Financial Officer after resignation of Amol Khutwad as CFO.

Chambal Fertilisers | Promoter Manbhawani Investments sold 2.2 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 1.1 percent from 1.15 percent earlier.

Timken India | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 69.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 37.2 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 510 crore from Rs 383 crore YoY.

Hercules Hoists | The company has received a part payment of 10 percent, after sale and transfer of its Mulund land for Rs 90 crore.

Nelcast | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 2.08 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 6.13 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 232.22 crore from Rs 185.76 crore YoY.

Punjab National Bank | HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings to acquire bank's stake in Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance Company.

Sheela Foam | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 67.35 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 100.14 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 881.30 crore from Rs 825.88 crore YoY.

Welspun Enterprises | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 12.94 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 38.76 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 241.58 crore from Rs 423.27 crore YoY.

Apollo Tyres | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 223.54 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 443.8 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 5,707.47 crore from Rs 5,194.66 crore YoY.

Adani Total Gas | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 127.61 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 145.87 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 931.81 crore from Rs 522.27 crore YoY.

Cupid | The company has received an allocation for 2022-2023 from the South African Government for supply of male condoms worth Rs 31.94 crore and female condoms worth Rs 68.70 crore.

JK Lakshmi Cement | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 65.76 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 118.43 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,285.68 crore from Rs 1,259.84 crore YoY.

Balaji Amines | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 101.59 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 78.90 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 564.89 crore from Rs 392.12 crore YoY.

M&M Financial Services | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 992.3 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 223.2 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 2,974.3 crore from Rs 2,958 crore YoY.

Gillette India | The company reported lower profit at Rs 70.50 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 81.90 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 563.44 crore from Rs 520.42 crore YoY. The company has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 33 per share for FY22.

Bharat Dynamics | The company signed contract worth Rs 3,131.82 crore, for supply of Konkurs-M anti-tank missiles to Indian Army.