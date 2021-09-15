MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Ami Organics, Esab India, and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
September 15, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Rare Enterprises, a stock trading firm owned by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, bought 50 lakh equity shares in the company, representing 0.52 percent of total paid up equity, at a price of Rs 220.44 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. The stake is valued at Rs 110.22 crore. BofA Securities Europe SA also acquired 48,65,513 equity shares in Zee today at Rs 236.2 per share.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Rare Enterprises, a stock trading firm owned by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, bought 50 lakh equity shares of the company, representing 0.52 percent of total paid up equity, at a price of Rs 220.44 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. The stake is valued at Rs 110.22 crore. BofA Securities Europe SA also acquired 48,65,513 equity shares in Zee today at Rs 236.2 per share.
Ami Organics | Vanaja Sundar acquired 5 lakh shares in the specialty chemical company at Rs 910 per equity share and Vanaja Sundar Iyer bought 4 lakh shares at Rs 909.97 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Ami Organics | Vanaja Sundar acquired 5 lakh shares of the specialty chemical company at Rs 910 per equity share and Vanaja Sundar Iyer bought 4 lakh shares at Rs 909.97 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCL Tech: The company has expanded partnership with Finastra for tech solutions in South Korea, Taiwan.
Esab India | Acacia Conservation Fund LP sold 3.61 lakh equity shares in the welding and cutting equipment manufacturer at Rs 2,235.28 per share. Pramerica Mutual Fund was the buyer for some of shares, acquiring 2.7 lakh equity shares at Rs 2,235 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Esab India | Acacia Conservation Fund LP sold 3.61 lakh equity shares of the welding and cutting equipment manufacturer at Rs 2,235.28 per share. Pramerica Mutual Fund acquired 2.7 lakh equity shares at Rs 2,235 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Setco Automotive | 16.25 percent stake pledged by promoter entity Setco Engineering against loan taken has been released.
Setco Automotive | 16.25 percent stake pledged by promoter entity Setco Engineering against loan taken has been released.
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility | The company on September 20 will consider fund raising for various business purposes and to explore avenues for the same including by way of rights issue of equity shares.
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility | The company on September 20 will consider fund raising for various business purposes and to explore avenues for the same including by way of rights issue of equity shares.
Liberty Shoes | Investor Seetha Kumari sold 2.57 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 2.73 percent from 5.3 percent earlier.
Liberty Shoes | Investor Seetha Kumari sold 2.57 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 2.73 percent from 5.3 percent earlier.
Dynacons Systems & Solutions | The company won e-Governance contract worth Rs 7.46 crore for development & management of GMDMA Website, disaster management app and command & control system along with comprehensive maintenance of automatic weather stations, flow level sensor from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.
Dynacons Systems & Solutions | The company won e-Governance contract worth Rs 7.46 crore for development & management of GMDMA Website, disaster management app and command & control system along with comprehensive maintenance of automatic weather stations, flow level sensor from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.
Power Finance Corporation | UBS Group AG increased stake in the company to 5.67 percent from 3.4 percent earler, through rights issue.
Power Finance Corporation | UBS Group AG increased stake in the company to 5.67 percent from 3.4 percent earler, through rights issue.
LIC Housing Finance | Life Insurance Corporation of India's stake in the company increased to 45.239 percent from 40.313 percent post preferential allotment.
LIC Housing Finance | Life Insurance Corporation of India's stake in the company increased to 45.239 percent from 40.313 percent post preferential allotment.
Jindal Steel & Power | CRISIL has upgraded its rating from 'A' with 'stable' outlook to 'A+' with 'Positive' outlook on the long term bank facilities and from "A2+" to "Al+" for short term bank facilities of the company.
Jindal Steel & Power | CRISIL has upgraded its rating from 'A' with 'stable' outlook to 'A+' with 'Positive' outlook on the long term bank facilities and from "A2+" to "Al+" for short term bank facilities of the company.
Linde India | Nippon Life India Trustee through various schemes of Nippon India Mutual Fund sold 91,066 equity shares in the company, reducing shareholding to 6.7115 percent from 6.8183 percent earlier.
Linde India | Nippon Life India Trustee through various schemes of Nippon India Mutual Fund sold 91,066 equity shares in the company, reducing shareholding to 6.7115 percent from 6.8183 percent earlier.
Intrasoft Technologies | University of Notre Dame du Lac sold 2.36 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 4.4 percent from 6.76 percent earlier.
Intrasoft Technologies | University of Notre Dame du Lac sold 2.36 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 4.4 percent from 6.76 percent earlier.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #buzzing stcoks #Slideshow #Stocks in News
first published: Sep 15, 2021 08:02 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.