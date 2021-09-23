Buzzing Stocks: Zee, Adani Ports, Alankit, Infosys and other stocks in news today

Zee Entertainment: Essel Group, promoter of Zee Entertainment, will get a transfer of two percent stake in the merged entity from Sony Pictures as part of the non-compete agreement of the merger proposal, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment, said.

Bharti Airtel: The Rs 21,000 crore rights issue of telecom major Bharti Airtel would open on October 5, the company said in a regulatory filing. The closing date of the issue was stated as October 21, 2021.

Ahluwalia Contracts India | Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund acquired 8.15 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 369.5 per share, whereas promoter Sudershan Walia sold 18 lakh shares in the company at Rs 369.59 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Tejas Networks: Bharti Airtel has selected the company for optical network expansion.

Alankit | Promoter Alankit Assignments sold 10 lakh shares in the company at Rs 15.45 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Kavveri Telecom Products | Investor Ashish Nanda sold 2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 12.1 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Neogen Chemicals | Investor Kagashin Global Network sold 1.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,258.17 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The company has completed the acquisition of 10.4 percent stake of Gangavaram Port from Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Varun Beverages | Varun Jaipuria, a part of promoter group, sold 18 lakh shares in the company via open market transaction on September 21.

Sarda Energy & Minerals | The company has approved provisional tariff for the 113 MW hydropower project of subsidiary Madhya Bharat Power Corporation, considering 85 percent of the cost of the project incurred as of March 2021 with return on equity of 15.5 percent per annum.

Amtek Auto | BSE and National Stock Exchange of India approved the delisting of equity shares of the company pursuant to resolution Plan approved by NCLT. The company will delist from the exchanges w.e.f. September 27, 2021. Insolvency Professional of the company has appointed Ram Singh Poswal as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Karda Constructions | Promoter Naresh Jagumal Karda sold 32.5 lakh shares in the company via open market transaction during September 20-21.

Jubilant Ingrevia | Subsidiary Jubilant Life Sciences International Pte. Limited, Singapore has divested its entire 10 percent stake held in Safe Foods Corporation for $18.2 million.