Buzzing Stocks: Wipro, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and other stocks in news today

Wipro | The company has been awarded a strategic multi-year contract to partner with E.ON in their digital transformation journey in the financial area. The company will open a new delivery center in Sherwood, Arkansas.

Tata Steel | Brickwork Ratings upgrades the ratings for the unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures/Bond Issues aggregating Rs 4000 crore of the company from BWR AA/Stable to BWR AA+/Stable.

Canara Bank: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked a 1.59 percent stake in state-run Canara Bank, BSE data showed. According to a shareholding statement issued on August 24, the Big Bull has scooped up 2,88,50,000 shares or 1.59 percent in the lender.

Dollar Industries | CARE Ratings revised the credit rating from CARE A+; Positive to CARE A+; Positive for long-term facilities and reaffirn1ed the existing credit rating CARE A1+ for short-term facilities/Commercial Paper issue.

IndusInd Bank | India Ratings assigns bank’s Tier II Bonds rating at ‘IND AA+’/Stable.

CreditAccess Grameen | The company board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 100 crore.

Sterling Tools | ICRA has reaffirmed the long-Term as well as short-term credit ratings of the company.

Brigade Enterprises | CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the long-term rating for the credit limits of the company from banks to CRISIL A+/stable from CRISIL A/stable.

Gillete India | The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 36 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30, 2021.