Buzzing Stocks: Wipro, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST
Wipro | The company has been awarded a strategic multi-year contract to partner with E.ON in their digital transformation journey in the financial area. The company will open a new delivery center in Sherwood, Arkansas.
Tata Steel | Brickwork Ratings upgrades the ratings for the unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures/Bond Issues aggregating Rs 4000 crore of the company from BWR AA/Stable to BWR AA+/Stable.
Canara Bank: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked a 1.59 percent stake in state-run Canara Bank, BSE data showed. According to a shareholding statement issued on August 24, the Big Bull has scooped up 2,88,50,000 shares or 1.59 percent in the lender.
Dollar Industries | CARE Ratings revised the credit rating from CARE A+; Positive to CARE A+; Positive for long-term facilities and reaffirn1ed the existing credit rating CARE A1+ for short-term facilities/Commercial Paper issue.
IndusInd Bank | India Ratings Assigns bank’s Tier II Bonds rating at ‘IND AA+’/Stable.
CreditAccess Grameen | The company board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 100 crore.
Sterling Tools | ICRA has reaffirmed the long-Term as well as short-term credit ratings of the company.
Brigade Enterprises | CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the long-term rating for the credit limits of the company from banks to CRISIL A+/stable from CRISIL A/stable.
Gillete India | The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 36 per equity share for the financial year ended June 30, 2021.
Centrum Capital | The company board approved the transfer of the entire business of its 2 wholly owned material subsidiaries to its proposed step-down subsidiary via a slump sale.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news
first published: Aug 25, 2021 07:31 am

