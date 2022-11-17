Buzzing Stocks | Wipro, Tata Power, Paytm and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

: The IT services company has reached an agreement with employee representatives on setting up a European Works Council (EWC). Wipro’s EWC is the first to be established by an India-headquartered company. The creation of an EWC follows a request by employees under an EU directive establishing the opportunity in companies with more than 1,000 employees across multiple European locations.: SoftBank is looking to offload $215 million worth stake in Paytm as lock-in for pre-IPO investors ends later this week, according to Bloomberg. The Japanese investor is offering to sell 29 million shares in the company at Rs 555 to Rs 601.45 apiece, at a discount of up to 7.72% to the current market price.: The company has received Establishment Inspection Report from USFDA for unit XI, an API non-antibiotic manufacturing facility at Pydibhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. The unit was inspected by the USFDA in February 2019 and issued a warning letter in June 2019. The said unit was further inspected by USFDA during July 25 - August 2 and issued a Form 483 with 3 observations.: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund under its various schemes bought 3.04 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions on November 14. As a result, the shareholding of the fund increased by 2.04% to 7.11%, from 5.07% earlier.: The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for construction of balance work of Bahuti canal project on turnkey basis including completion of earth work of main canal system from RD 18 to 74 km & other ancillary activities. The project was floated by Madhya Pradesh government and value of project is Rs 392.52 crore.: The company said the Board of Directors approved a second interim dividend of Rs 15.50 per share i.e. 775% on face value of Rs 2 per share for FY23 amounting to Rs 6,549.24 crore.: Tata Power Solar Systems, a subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy, has tied up with Union Bank of India, to help MSME sector switch to solar solutions. The objective of this collaboration is to improve access to green energy and save on the cost of electricity, thus making MSMEs more profitable.: Goldman Sachs Funds - Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio - acquired 17.45 lakh shares in the ethnic snacks company at an average price of Rs 324.5 per share.: Lighthouse India Fund III Limited has offloaded 3 crore shares in Nykaa Fashion operator at an average price of Rs 175.13 per share.: Promoter Peterhouse Investments & PACs sold 4 lakh shares in the company via open market transaction on November 15. With this, their shareholding in the company stood at 1.32% now, declining from 1.45% earlier.: The company has received work orders worth Rs 46.7 crore from Bharat Electronics, for scanning and digitizations - E Mahabhoomi Polygons in 14 districts of Maharashtra. The period for completion of work will be 19 months.: Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 30.01 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 333.05 per share, however, promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Limited was the seller in this deal offloading almost same number of shares at same price. Sion has 63.01% shareholding in the company as of September 2022.: Nomura India Investment Fund via Mother Fund account has bought 15 lakh shares in the hospitals chain operator at an average price of Rs 414.57 per share. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund via Motilal Oswal Long Term Equity Fund and Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund acquired 36.3 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 401 per share.: The company will set up a manufacturing facility at Bharuch, Gujarat, to manufacture spherical roller bearings and cylindrical roller bearings and components thereof. It already has manufacturing plant at Bharuch, wherein primarily tapered roller bearings and its components are manufactured.: The company has commenced commercial production of industrial alcohol in its new distillery at Maizapur unit, with a capacity of 320 KLPD (kilo litre per day). With the said addition, the total distillation capacity of the company now stands at 880 KLPD.: Promoter Waaree ESS bought 4.64% stake in the company via open market transactions on November 15. With this, it increased stake in the company to 60.42%, from 55.78% earlier.