Stocks

Buzzing Stocks: Wipro, Mastek, Asian Paints and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST
Likhitha Infrastructure | The company has received order worth Rs 145.86 crore from Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL) for laying & construction of steel gas pipeline and terminals along with associated facilities for section 5 & 9 of North-East Gas Grid (NEGG) Project.
Asian Paints | Promoter entity Sattva Holding and Trading created a pledge on 21.78 lakh shares.
Mastek | The company partnered with fulfillmenttools to deliver modern omnichannel fulfillment solutions to customers worldwide.
Wockhardt | Promoter entities Humuza Consultants & Themisto Trustee Company Private Limited sold 18 lakh equity shares or 1.62 percent via open market transactions.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank | The bank appointed Vishal Singh as Chief Information Officer.
Tourism Finance Corporation of India | The company on September 3 will consider fund raising.
Shoppers Stop | The company exited non-core business by selling its subsidiary, Crossword Bookstores at a gross business valuation of Rs 41.62 crore and will focus on expanding core business and strategic growth pillars - First Citizen, Private Labels, Beauty and Omnlchannel business.
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals | Vijay Bhatt has resigned from the services of the company and shall cease to be the Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Wipro | The company and HERE Technologies partnered to provide location-based services and analytics for customers globally.
Stocks to be added in F&O | Abbott India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dalmia Bharat, Delta Corp, The India Cements, JK Cement, Oberoi Realty, and Persistent Systems, which will be available for trading with effect from October 1.
