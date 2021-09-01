Buzzing Stocks: Wipro, Mastek, Asian Paints and other stocks in news today

Likhitha Infrastructure | The company has received order worth Rs 145.86 crore from Indradhanush Gas Grid (IGGL) for laying & construction of steel gas pipeline and terminals along with associated facilities for section 5 & 9 of North-East Gas Grid (NEGG) Project.

Asian Paints | Promoter entity Sattva Holding and Trading created a pledge on 21.78 lakh shares.

Mastek | The company partnered with fulfillmenttools to deliver modern omnichannel fulfillment solutions to customers worldwide.

Wockhardt | Promoter entities Humuza Consultants & Themisto Trustee Company Private Limited sold 18 lakh equity shares or 1.62 percent via open market transactions.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank | The bank appointed Vishal Singh as Chief Information Officer.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India | The company on September 3 will consider fund raising.

Shoppers Stop | The company exited non-core business by selling its subsidiary, Crossword Bookstores at a gross business valuation of Rs 41.62 crore and will focus on expanding core business and strategic growth pillars - First Citizen, Private Labels, Beauty and Omnlchannel business.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals | Vijay Bhatt has resigned from the services of the company and shall cease to be the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Wipro | The company and HERE Technologies partnered to provide location-based services and analytics for customers globally.