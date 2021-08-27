MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: Wipro, Maruti Suzuki India, IDFC First Bank and other stocks in news today

Stocks In News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
August 27, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST
Representational image
Infosys: Infosys Public Services Inc. (IPS), a subsidiary of Infosys announced that it will enable Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), a Crown corporation that delivers auto insurance and driver services, to digitize driver licensing, vehicle registration, and International Registration Plan (IRP) services for over 900,000 Manitobans.
Jindal Poly Films | The company has acquired 100 percent shares of Jindal India Solar Energy and consequent thereof Jindal India Solar became wholly owned subsidiary.
GRM Overseas | Promoters acquired 23,802 equity shares in the company via open market transaction, increasing shareholding to 71.70 percent from 71.51 percent earlier.
Pharmacy
Aurobindo Pharma: The company arm Eugia Pharma gets US FDA nod for its cyclophosphamide injection.
BHEL | A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the company and JSC Rosoboronexport, to cooperate and implement possible joint projects and activities with BHEL for joint production of spare parts and components for Russian-origin equipment installed onboard the Indian Navy Aircraft Carrier "Vikramaditya" and maintenance of systems and equipment of Aircraft Carrier "Vikramaditya and on other issues of mutual interest.
IDFC First Bank | The RBI approved the appointment of Sanjeeb Chaudhuri, Independent Director, as the Part-Time Chairman of the bank, for a period of three years.
Onward Technologies | ICRA assigned long term rating for bank facilities of the company at BBB-/Positive and short term rating at A3.
Wipro | The company signed strategic partnership with DataRobot to provide Augmented Intelligence at scale, to help customers become AI driven enterprises, and accelerate their business impact.
Industrial Investment Trust | Conlecta Capital Advisors sold 5.46 lakh equity shares in the company, reducing shareholding to 6.46 percent from 9.82 percent earlier.
DU Digital Technologies | Aviator Global Investment Fund acquired 24,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 62.54 per share, whereas Rajkumar Damani sold 40,000 equity shares at Rs 60.3 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Dhruv Consultancy Services | The company is appointed as project consultant towards solid waste management/bio-mining, by Yawatmal Nagar Parishad, Yawatmal, Maharashtra. The estimated project cost will be Rs 64,25,160, for a tenure of 6 months.
Procter & Gamble Health | The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 130 per equity share, for the financial year ended June 2021, including a one-time special dividend of Rs 90 per equity share.
Computer Age Management Services | The company is in the process of setting up an office at GIFT city to provide asset management support services for financial institutions which have set up / setting up operations in GIFT City.
Maruti Suzuki India | The company re-appointed M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP as auditors.
Wockhardt | Promoter Themisto Trustee Company pledged 22.27 lakh shares of the company. With this, the percent of pledged shares now increased to 26.92 percent.
Vakrangee | The company signed partnership with Punjab National Bank for providing banking services on Pan India basis.
Mahindra CIE Automotive | The company has further subscribed to 74,34,000 equity shares of ReNew Surya Alok, increasing total stake to 31.20 percent now. The company will source green energy on captive basis and optimize the power cost.
