Buzzing Stocks: Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST
Tata Motors: The company will cutdown production due to semiconductor shortages.
Axis Bank (Representative image)
Axis Bank: RBI imposes Rs 25 lakh fine on the bank for rule violations.
SBI: The bank raises Rs 4,000 crore through AT1 bonds.
Eicher Motors | Royal Enfield sales volume declined 9 percent to 50,144 motorcycles in August 2021, against 45,860 motorcycles in August 2020.
Peninsula Land | Dinesh Jain has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Mphasis | The company re-appointed Nitin Rakesh as the Chief Executive Officer and appointed as the Managing Director of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from October 1, 2021.
Kotak Mahindra Bank | With the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement, Kotak Mahindra Bank completed the transaction for sale of 20 crore equity shares (around 8.57 percent shareholding) of Airtel Payments Bank to Bharti Enterprises, on August 31, 2021 for Rs 294.8 crore.
Kitex Garments | The proposal to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana state submitted by Kitex Garments before Government of Telegana towards expansion plan has been approved. The government order will be issued within a few days.
Mahindra CIE Automotive | ACACIA II Partners LP & Others sold 67,85,291 equity shares in the company via open market transaction on August 30, reducing shareholding to 4.07 percent from 5.86 percent earlier.
Aashka Hospitals | The company and Vaidehi — Backbone Hospital, Rajkot have agreed to a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding for tie-up between the two Hospitals where by the management and operations of Vaidehi-Backbone will be integrated with Aashka Hospitals in phased manner.
HT Media | CRISIL assigned credit rating to long term bank facility; and re-affirmed rating as 'AA' and revised outlook to Negative from Stable on the non-convertible debentures.
Wipro | The company appointed Mohammed Areff as Country Head & Managing Director for the Middle East.
Kernex Microsystems (India) | Virender Singh & Others acquired over 8.88 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 9.95 percent from 7.11 percent earlier.
Minda Corporation | Subsidiary Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems has signed Shares Subscription and Shareholders Agreement with EVQPOINT Solutions and its promoters & other ancillary agreements with EVQPOINT including Technology License Agreement (TLA).
IIFL Wealth Management | The company appointed Sanjay Wadhwa as Chief Financial Officer after resignation Mihir Nanavati as Chief Financial Officer.
Shyam Metalics and Energy | The company's subsidiary Shyam Sel & Power completed the acquisition of Shree Vrenkatehwara Electrocast.
Vedanta | The company approved first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 6,877 crore.
NHPC | State-owned REC sold 6,17,85,467 equity shares in the company at Rs 27.19 per share on the NSE.
Moneycontrol News
