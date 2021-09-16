MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: Wipro, JSW Energy, Zen Technologies and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST
TCS - Tata Consultancy Services
TCS: The country's largest software exporter crossed the $200 billion milestone in market cap on September 15, marking a new high for the software services provider, as it continues to see robust growth.
copper
Hindustan Copper: The government will sell 5 percent of its stake in state-owned Hindustan Copper through an offer for sale (OFS) this week, according to a regulatory filing.
RPSG Ventures | STEL Holdings acquired 1,84,700 equity shares in the company at Rs 979.15 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Walchandnagar Industries | Vistra ITCL India sold 3.88 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 58.82 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Zen Technologies | Logical Solutions sold 4 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 237.4 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Embassy Office Parks REIT: Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd acquired 60 lakh units in the company, Stichting Depositary APG Tactical Real Estate Pool bought 42.5 lakh units, and American Funds Global Balanced Fund acquired 50 lakh units in the company at Rs 355.1 per unit on the BSE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage also bought 55,26,435 units at Rs 355.11 per unit, whereas BRE Mauritius Investments II sold 1,32,22,689 units in the company, and SG Indian Holding (NQ) CO I PTE. Limited sold 7,035,212 units at Rs 355.1 per unit, and 70,35,212 units at Rs 355.18 per unit on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Inox Wind | Inox Wind Energy sold 13,85,812 equity shares in the company at Rs 105.22 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
SREI Infrastructure Finance | Rakesh Kumar Bhutoria has stepped down from the position of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.
Gabriel India | HDFC Asset Management Company acquired 2.02 percent stake in the company via open market transaction on September 14, increasing shareholding to 7.04 percent from 5.02 percent earlier.
HealthCare Global Enterprises | Care has upgraded rating for the bank facilities of HealthCare Global Enterprises to A/Stable from A-/Stable.
HG Infra Engineering | The company has received the letter of award from National Highways Authority of India for two HAM projects.
Wipro | The company received multi-year IT managed services contract from Kuala Lumpur- headquartered Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, a leading converged solutions provider.
Talbros Engineering | Care has assigned a rating of BBB+ with a positive outlook for long term bank facilities of Rs 1.63 crore and BBB+ /A2 with a positive outlook for short term bank facilities of Rs 62.80 crore.
Fineotex Chemical | The company has entered into a strategic collaboration with Eurodye-CTC, Belgium, to commercialize specialty chemicals for the Indian market.
JSW Energy | JSW Renew Energy Two Limited, a project SPV formed by JSW Future Energy (100 percent subsidiary of JSW Energy) has signed Power Purchase Agreements with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the cumulative contracted capacity of 450 MW awarded against Tariff based Competitive bid invited by SECI.
