    Buzzing Stocks | Wipro, Colgate-Palmolive, Britannia Industries, others in news today

    Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
    wipro
    Wipro: Entered into long term partnership with Pandorum Technologies. The company announced a long term partnership with Pandorum Technologies to accelerate regenerative medicine with artificial intelligence.
    AICPDF last week had said that the distributors in Maharashtra will stop stocking Colgate's Max Fresh toothpaste from January 1.
    Colgate-Palmolive: MD & CEO promoted to president of enterprise oral care in parent company. Ram Raghavan, managing director & CEO of the company has been promoted to president, enterprise oral care, for parent Colgate-Palmolive Company. Consequently, Raghavan resigned as managing director and CEO. Now the name of Prabha Narasimhan has been recommended for the post of managing director and CEO.
    britannia industries
    Britannia Industries: LIC acquired additional stake. Life Insurance Corporation acquired 1.2 lakh share in the company via open market transactions on March 9. With this, its shareholding stands at 5.02 percent, up from 4.97 percent earlier.
    ASHOKA BUILDCON
    Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka Belgaum Khanapur Road becomes eligible for receipt of annuity payments from NHAI. With the declaration of commercial operation date (CoD) for its hybrid annuity mode (HAM) project of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for six-laning of Belgaum-Khanapur section of NH-4A in Karnataka, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) Ashoka Belgaum Khanapur Road is eligible for receipt of annuity payments from NHAI for the operation period of 15 years at the interval of every six months from the date of achievement of CoD. The SPV has received a provisional certificate for completion of 16.345 km out of total project highway length of 30.800 km.
    9 Lupin
    Lupin: Launched its first reference laboratory in East India. The pharma major launched its first reference laboratory in East India, establishing its diagnostics business in Kolkata. Lupin Diagnostics is also setting up laboratories in West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha to comprehensively cater to the East India region.
    Shipping Corporation of India: LIC sold 2 percent equity stake. Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company stands at 6.03 percent, down from 8.04 percent earlier.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Britannia Industries #Buzzing Stocks #Colgate-Palmolive #Slideshow #Wipro
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 08:31 am
