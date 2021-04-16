MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks | Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon and others that will be in focus today

Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the bell.

Moneycontrol News
April 16, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST
Wipro | The company reported higher IT services revenue at Rs 16,334 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 15,726.6 crore in the previous quarter and expects dollar revenue in Q1FY22 in the range of $2,195-2,238 million.
National Fertilizers | The government intimated regarding issue of request for proposals (RFP) for engagement of legal advisors, merchant bankers and selling brokers for the disinvestment of 20 percent stake in National Fertilizers out of its shareholding through the offer for sale route.
Ashoka Buildcon | The company has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (G-RIDE) for the project - Gauge Conversion of Bechraji - Ranuj section, with 25 KV AC electrification in Ahmedabad division of Western Railway. The accepted project cost is Rs 333.625 crore. (Image: Shutterstock)
3i Infotech | IDBI Bank sold 2.05 percent stake in 3i Infotech, reducing the shareholding to 6.94 percent from 8.99 percent earlier. (Image: Shutterstock)
Balaji Amines | India Ratings has affirmed company's long-term issuer rating at 'AA-'. The outlook is stable.
Seshasayee Paper & Boards | CARE has re-affirmed the credit rating of 'A+' assigned to the long term bank facilities of the company, with outlook as 'stable'. The rating agency also re-affirmed the credit rating of 'A1+' assigned to the short term bank facilities of the company.
Amarjothi Spinning Mills | The company informed exchanges that the board of directors have accorded their approval for purchase of the land admeasuring 3 acres and 88.50 Cents from Jaichander Wind Farms Private Limited for Rs 15,62,000. (Image: Shutterstock)
ISGEC Heavy Engineering | Goldman Sachs increased stake in the company to 1.88 percent (or 13,83,655 equity shares) at the end of March quarter 2021, from 1.33 percent (or 9,75,423 equity shares) in December quarter 2020.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Apr 16, 2021 07:53 am

