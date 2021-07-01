MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: Vodafone Idea, Union Bank of India, Dish TV and other stocks in news today

Stocks in the news: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
July 01, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
Vodafone Idea: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,022.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had posted a loss of Rs 11,643.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In the December quarter, the company's loss stood at Rs 4,532.1 crore. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,607.6 crore, down 18.26 percent against Rs 11,754.2 crore registered in the March 2020 quarter. In the December quarter, revenue was Rs 10,894.1 crore.
Mahindra Logistics | ICRA reaffirmed its credit rating on the fund-based and non-fund-based facilities of the company.
Union Bank of India | The board of directors approved capital plan of the bank to raise capital funds up to Rs 9,700 crore.
Agro Tech Foods | The company purchased land in Kothur (Telangana), which is adjacent to its existing plant and amounts to approximately 25 percent of the current land area of the existing plant. The land will be utilized for continued expansions of company's manufacturing operations.
Dish TV India | The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 1,415.23 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 1,456.25 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 751.75 crore from Rs 869.06 crore YoY.
Fiem Industries | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 28.02 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 22.33 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 421.16 crore from Rs 322.24 crore YoY.
Singer India | CRISIL revised the outlook to 'Positive' from 'Stable' while reaffirming the existing ratings on the total bank facilities of the company.
Best Agrolife | The company recorded higher standalone profit at Rs 25.26 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 15.2 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 208.12 crore from Rs 178.28 crore YoY.
Liberty Shoes | The company reported higher profit at Rs 6.97 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 1.17 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 162.42 crore from Rs 199.84 crore YoY.
Jain Irrigation Systems | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 49.09 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 324.16 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 1,793.8 crore from Rs 1,505.39 crore YoY.
Ansal Housing and Construction | HDFC sold 13,02,820 equity shares in the company at Rs 8.05 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Cadila Healthcare: Zydus applies to the DCGI for EUA to launch ZyCoV-D, world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine for COVID-19.
Speciality Restaurants | Promoter Anjan Chatterjee acquired 6.25 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 63.26 per share. However, Shah Viren sold 5.86 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 63.24 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Sterling & Wilson Solar | BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 11.61 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 261.96 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
IIFL Finance | Sunil Singhania's Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund - 1 purchased 20 lakh equity shares and Smallcap World Fund Inc acquired 58.36 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 240 per share each. However, CDC Group Plc sold 1.4 crore equity shares in the company at Rs 240.64 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Rossell India | Elara India Opportunities Fund exited the company by selling entire 2.35 percent stake.
Vimta Labs | The company has entered into a long term Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Government of India, to 'set up, operate and transfer', the National Food Laboratory at JNPT, Navi Mumbai.
Hindustan Media Ventures | Kotak Mahindra (International) exited the company by selling entire 42.48 lakh equity shares.
Simbhaoli Sugars | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 23.69 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 16.75 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 482.62 crore from Rs 437.45 crore YoY.
