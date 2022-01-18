Buzzing Stocks: Vikas Ecotech, Angel One, IL&FS Engineering & Construction, and other stocks in news today

Results on January 18 | Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, L&T Technology Services, ICICI Securities, Tata Elxsi, Anup Engineering, DCM Shriram, Den Networks, EKI Energy Services, Just Dial, Jyoti Structures, Network18 Media & Investments, Newgen Software Technologies, Ramkrishna Forgings, Shree Ganesh Remedies, Shakti Pumps (India), Star Housing Finance, Trident, and TV18 Broadcast will release quarterly earnings on January 18.

Vikas Ecotech | The company reported higher profit at Rs 3.42 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 0.01 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 75.26 crore from Rs 28.39 crore YoY.

Angel One | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 164.54 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 73.16 crore in Q3FY21, revenue surged to Rs 597.3 crore from Rs 306.79 crore YoY.

IL&FS Engineering & Construction | Board of directors on January 25 to consider and review manpower plan.

Dilip Buildcon | The four employees who were taken in custody by investigating agency has been released and now nobody from the company is under custody of investigating agency as of now. The project 'four laning of Yavatmal to Wardha (Package-III) section of NH-361 under NHDP Phase -IV on Hybrid Annuity mode in Maharashtra' has been completed.

PTC Industries | The UPEIDA has allotted 20 hectares (50 acres) of land next to Brahmos facility, to company’s wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, in Lucknow node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

HFCL | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 81.1 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 85.1 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 1,215.2 crore from Rs 1,277.4 crore YoY.

Strides Pharma Science | The company's subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte Limited, Singapore received USFDA approval for Oseltamivir Phosphate for oral suspension.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem | The company reported higher profit at Rs 22.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 20.87 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 104.67 crore from Rs 80.1 crore YoY.

Tech Mahindra | The company approved to buy Com Tech Co IT Ltd for 310 million euros and buy 25 percent stake each in SWFT Technologies, and Surance.

Hathway Cable | The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 34 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 62.7 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 455 crore from Rs 442.2 crore YoY.

Tata Power | Subsidiary Tata Power Renewables successfully commissioned 100 MW solar PV projects in Uttar Pradesh.

IFB Agro Industries | The company has approved an investment of up to Rs 40 crore in IFB Refrigeration for a minority stake.

Manappuram Finance | The board of directors approved raising up to Rs 800 crore via non-convertible debentures, on a private placement basis.

Alkali Metals | Societe Generale acquired 57,406 equity shares in the company at Rs 129.15 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Coffee Day Enterprises | DSP Investment Managers sold 28,26,540 equity shares in the company at Rs 70.2 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Lasa Supergenerics | BNP Enterprises sold 5,50,279 equity shares in the company at Rs 73.23 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.