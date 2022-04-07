Buzzing Stocks | Uma Exports, 7NR Retail, Godrej Consumer Products, HDFC Bank and others in news

Moneycontrol News

| The company will make its debut on the bourses on April 7.| The board will on April 11 consider issuance of equity shares of the company on rights basis.| The company expects to deliver close to double-digit sales growth in Q4FY22, driven entirely by pricing. Personal care sustained its double-digit growth trajectory, primarily led by pricing in personal wash, while home care witnessed a soft performance on a high base, impacted by a relatively muted season for home insecticides and the discretionary nature of air fresheners. In Godrej Africa, USA and Middle East, it continued growth momentum across most of key countries of operations and expects to deliver a constant currency sales growth close to the mid-teens.| The bank has executed an agreement for sale of its 8 percent stake in India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Limited in favour of Dhansamridhi Finance.| Considering the synergy between the finance role at the company and Max Life, the board had approved the appointment of Amrit Singh as the CFO of the company effective May 1 in place of Mandeep Mehta. Amrit Singh has been associated with Max Life for 9 years and currently he is working with Max Life as Chief Financial officer and EVP Strategy.| The company has repaid its term loan and working capital loans borrowed under Joint Lenders Forum (JLF) from a consortium of banks and financial institutions.| The company has entered into a 51 percent joint venture with 'Rajwada Cricket League', Cricket league-based company. The joint venture aims to provide the Professional Cricket League with the best-in-class sporting experience in cricket.| The company has completed acquisition of a 55 percent stake in CIM Tools Private Limited, one of leading suppliers in aerospace supply chain based in Bengaluru. CIM in turn holds 83 percent in Aero Treatment (ATPL) and 49.99 percent in Lauak CIM Aerospace (JV with Lauak International, LCA). The three founders, Srikanth GS, Umesh AS and Vishwanath Deshpande, retain the remaining 45 percent stake in CIM. Since the initial announcement in October 2021, CIM's order book has grown 26 percent to $252 million.| The Reserve Bank of India has given approval for the re-appointment of Murali M Natrajan as the Managing Director and CEO of the bank for a further period of two years.| The board has approved the conversion of 1,627,465 compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of Rs 100 each into 32,54,930 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each, at a price of Rs 50 per equity share.| The company has announced the financial closure by NHAI for the project of 'development of six-lane Chittoor-Thatchur Highway on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana, in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (Package - III).| The company in its BSE filing said its Rs 441-crore rights issue will open for eligible shareholders on April 25. The company has fixed April 12 as record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders eligible to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue. The Rights Entitlement Ratio is 37 |30. The company to offer 7 crore equity shares through this Rights issue.| The bank has executed a Share Purchase Agreement, for sale of entire equity stake of 14 percent in India SME Asset Reconstruction Company (ISARC).| The company will proactively recall 19,731 units of EECO model, to inspect and rectify 'incorrect marking of wheel rim size', if any, on the wheel in some of these vehicles.| Nippon Life India Trustee acquired 2 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions. With this its shareholding in the company increased to 5.04 percent, up from 4.9 percent earlier.| The company in a BSE filing said jewellery business in Q4FY22 declined by 4 percent YoY, with addition of 16 stores during the quarter, but watches and wearables business registered 12 percent growth YoY with addition of 34 stores and eyecare segment reported 5 percent growth YoY with addition of 51 stores during the quarter| IDFC and a consortium comprising Bandhan Financial Holdings, GIC and ChrysCapital have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDFC Asset Management Company and IDFC AMC Trustee Company, from IDFC, for Rs 4,500 crore. Board has also approved interim dividend of Re 1 per share| Invesco Developing Market Funds will launch a block deal to sell 7.8 percent stake in the company on April 7, but will continue to hold remaining 11 percent stake. Invesco reaffirmed belief that Zee Sony deal has a great potential.| The board will consider raising up to Rs 50,000 crore via bonds on April 16.