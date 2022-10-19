English
    Buzzing Stocks | UltraTech Cement, L&T Tech, Adani Enterprises and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 19, 2022 / 06:28 AM IST
    Results on October 19: UltraTech Cement to be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on October 19. IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Asset Management Company, Nestle India, 5paisa Capital, AU Small Finance Bank, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Havells India, Home First Finance Company India, Inox Leisure, Metro Brands, Max Financial Services, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Navin Fluorine International, Persistent Systems, Shoppers Stop, and Syngene International will be in focus ahead of September FY23 quarter earnings on October 19.
    L&T Technology Services: L&T Technology Services Q2 profit jumps 23% YoY to Rs 283.2 crore on strong topline growth. Revenue rises 24% YoY. The company recorded a 23% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 283.2 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by strong topline growth. Revenue increased by 24% YoY to Rs 1,995 crore in Q2FY23, with deal wins at $60 million plus. Revenue in dollar terms increased by 13.6% YoY to $247.1 million and revenue growth in constant currency was 18% YoY.
    Praj Industries: Praj Industries Q2 profit surges 44% YoY to Rs 48.13 crore backed by healthy topline, operating income growth. Revenue up 65%. The company registered a massive 44.4% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 48.13 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, backed by healthy topline and operating income growth. Revenue grew by 64.64% to Rs 876.6 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.
    ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: ICICI Lombard Q2 profit rises 32% YoY to Rs 590.5 crore, net premium earned rises 18%. The company reported a 32% year-on-year growth in profit after tax at Rs 590.5 crore for Q2FY23. Net premium earned jumped 18% to Rs 3,836.55 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for the financial year ended March 2023.
    Suven Life Sciences: Suven Life Sciences to open its rights issue on October 31. The company said the board of directors has decided to open its rights issue on October 31 and the closing date will be November 10. The company is planning to raise Rs 399.80 crore via rights issue and the issue price has been fixed at Rs 55 per share.
    Tinplate Company of India: Tinplate Company of India posts Q2 loss at Rs 35 crore on increase in inventories & other expenses. Revenue declined nearly 2% YoY. The company posted loss at Rs 35.1 crore for Q2FY23, against profit of Rs 75 crore in year-ago period impacted by increase in inventories & other expenses and lower topline. Revenue declined nearly 2% YoY to Rs 959.55 crore for quarter ended September FY23.
    Shalby: Shalby Q2 profit jumps 71% YoY to Rs 18.4 crore on higher operating income. Revenue rises 11%. The multi-specialty hospital has recorded a 71.3% YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 18.4 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by operating income. Revenue grew by 11% to Rs 201.8 crore compared to same period last year.
    Adani Enterprises: Adani Defence to acquire Air Works for Rs 400 crore. Adani Defence & Aerospace, the subsidiary of Adani Group, has decided to acquire Air Works for an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore. Adani Defence Systems & Technologies has signed definitive agreements for the acquisition of Air Works, the biggest and highly diversified independent MRO with the largest pan-India network presence across 27 cities.
    Harsha Engineers International: Harsha Engineers International to set up hybrid power project in Gujarat. The company has issued Letter of Intent (LOI) to Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions for setting up of hybrid power project with a configuration of wind turbine generator of 2.7 MW along with solar power plant at Pipaliya, in Gujarat.
    Mahindra CIE Automotive: Mahindra CIE Automotive Q2 profit rises 3% YoY to Rs 171.4 crore dented by higher tax cost. Revenue grows 30%. The auto ancillary company has recorded a 3% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 171.4 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 supported by topline and other income, but dented by higher tax cost. Revenue grew by 30% to Rs 2,723 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.
    Anant Raj: Anant Raj Q2 profit jumps 139% to Rs 33.74 crore on low base. Revenue grows 191%. The company more than doubled its consolidated profit to Rs 33.74 crore for quarter ended September FY23, against Rs 14.14 crore in same period last year which was impacted by second covid wave. Revenue from operations jumped 191% to Rs 251.62 crore compared to year-ago period.
    Network 18 Media and Investments : Network18 Group posted a consolidated loss of Rs 28.84 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, against a profit of Rs 199.27 crore in year-ago period as the company continued to invest in content, marketing, and distribution initiatives, to create a strong foundation for long-term growth, leading to a 34 percent increase in operating costs. Consolidated operating EBITDA fell by 87 percent YoY to Rs 32 crore but consolidated operating revenue climbed 12 percent on-year to Rs 1,549 crore in Q2FY23, amid a challenging advertising environment. [Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.]
    TV18 Broadcast : TV18 Group has reported a consolidated profit of Rs 10.28 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, against a profit of Rs 231.40 crore a year ago as the company continued to invest in content, marketing, and distribution initiatives, to create a strong foundation for long-term growth, leading to a 34 percent increase in operating costs. Consolidated operating revenue increased 13 percent on-year to Rs 1,473 crore amid a challenging advertising environment, but consolidated operating EBITDA fell 83 percent YoY to Rs 41 crore in Q2FY23. [Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.]
    KPI Green Energy: KPI Green Energy Q2 profit jumps 73% YoY to Rs 21.16 crore boosted by topline. Revenue grows 178%. The company has reported a 73% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 21.16 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, boosted by topline. Revenue from operations grew by 178% to Rs 160 crore during the same period.
