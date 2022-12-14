Buzzing Stocks | UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, TVS Motor, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

: The cement major has commissioned of 1.9-MTPA greenfield clinker backed grinding capacity at Pali cement works, Rajasthan. The company, along with its subsidiary, now has 16.25 MTPA cement capacity in Rajasthan over 5 separate plant locations and its total cement manufacturing capacity in India stands at 121.35 MTPA.: General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd has sold Rs 564 crore stake in the company via open market transactions. The fund offloaded 31.15 lakh shares in IIFL Wealth at an average price of Rs 1,810.09 per share. However, Capital Income Builder bought 30.43 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,810 per share.: The company plans to launch Euro-5 two-wheelers in Turkey. The company will further strengthen its presence in Turkey with products like TVS Jupiter, TVS NTORQ Race Edition, TVS Raider and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V which will be Euro-5 compliant.: The company has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary - Adani Cooling Solutions. The new arm will carry on district cooling system business.: The private sector lender has received board approval for allotment of 12,000 non-convertible, Basel III compliant Tier II bonds (Series – 30) of the face value of Rs 1 crore each. The total fund raising would be Rs 12,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.88% per annum payable annually, on a private placement basis.: The company temporarily discontinued operations at crop protection formulations plant at Himatnagar in Gujarat, with effect from December 12. This is after the directions from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board.​: The board of directors on December 21 will consider a draft scheme of amalgamation for the proposed merger of its wholly-owned subsidiary Jajpur Cements with itself.: The company has received approval from board of directors for investment of up to Rs 97 crore in equity issue of IFB Refrigeration in one or more tranches.: The subsidiary Piramal Capital & Housing Finance (PCHFL) acquired 100% stake in PRL Agastya for Rs 90 crore. Post-acquisition, PRL Agastya will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of PCHFL.: Mohammad Afzal has been appointed as nominee director of Ministry of Power, Government of India on the board of PTC India with effect from December 12. Afzal is a Joint secretary (transmission) in Ministry of Power.: The board of directors will meet on December 16 to consider raising of funds through issue of equity shares on rights basis to the existing equity shareholders of the company.: The company has entered into a contract with Reliance Retail, for sale of the products viz. fashion apparels, accessories, bags, footwear etc. under the brand name 'HUP' and its sub-brands on the e-commerce platforms of Reliance Retail.