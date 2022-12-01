Buzzing Stocks | TVS Motor, Tube Investments, TCS, and others in news today

TVS Motor Company: Government of Singapore Investment Corporation buys 0.5% stake in TVS Motor. Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Pte Ltd A/C C Account bought 24.69 lakh shares in the two-wheeler maker at an average price of Rs 1,047.81 per share. However, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd sold 39.77 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,046.69 per share.

Zomato: Alipay Singapore Holding offloads shares worth Rs 1,631.4 crore in Zomato. Foreign investor Alipay Singapore Holding Pte Ltd has sold 26.28 crore shares in the food delivery giant at an average price of Rs 62.06 per share, which was worth Rs 1,631.4 crore. It held 6.7% stake or 55.89 crore shares in Zomato as of September 2022. However, Camas Investments Pte Ltd, the subsidiary of Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund Temasek, picked 9.8 crore shares in the company at an average price of Rs 62 per share.

Punjab National Bank: PNB hikes lending rates by 5 bps across tenures from December 1. The public sector lender has raised lending rates by 5 bps across tenures from December 1.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Apollo Hospitals gets board approval for fundraising up to Rs 105 crore via NCDs. The hospitals chain operator has received board approval for fundraising up to Rs 105 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company will issue 1,050 NCDs of face value of Rs 10 lakh each.

Tata Consultancy Services: Rail Delivery Group selects TCS to help create the UK Government's rail data marketplace. The company is selected by Rail Delivery Group (RDG) to design, develop, implement, and operate the UK’s Rail Data Marketplace (RDM). The contract between TCS and RDG is for a term of six years including an extension term opportunity.

Wipro: Wipro launches Wipro Data Intelligence Suite. The IT services company has launched Wipro Data Intelligence Suite running on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Suite offers reliable and secure means to migrate from existing platforms and fragmented legacy systems to the cloud.

ABB India, Bajaj Holdings and Investments, Tube Investments of India, Varun Beverages: Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) offloads shares worth Rs 1,771 crore in ABB India, Bajaj Holdings, Tube Investments, Varun Beverages. Singapore-based investment company Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd sold 10.9 lakh shares in ABB India via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 2,997.22 per share. Also it sold 5.83 lakh shares in Bajaj Holdings and Investments at an average price of Rs 6,266.25 per share, offloaded 17.35 lakh shares in Tube Investments at an average price of Rs 2,766.83 per share, and 48.06 lakh shares in Varun Beverages at an average price of Rs 1,245.01 per share. The total selling was worth Rs 1,771 crore.

Easy Trip Planners: I-Shares Core Emerging Markets Mauritius Company picks over 1.1% stake in Easy Trip Planners. I-Shares Core Emerging Markets Mauritius Company picked more than 1.1% stake in an online travel company via open market transactions as it bought 24.82 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 62.98 per share.

Indian Hotels Company: Government of Singapore Investment Corporation buys 0.66% stake in Indian Hotels. Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Pte Ltd A/C C Account purchased 94.74 lakh shares in the hotel company at an average price of Rs 321.77 per share, however, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd sold 1.44 crore shares at an average price of Rs 321.47 per share. In addition, BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 71.94 lakh shares in Indian Hotels at an average price of Rs 321.83 per share, against its holding in the company as of September 2022 was 1.49 crore shares (1.06%).

Likhitha Infrastructure: Ashish Kacholia picks 2% stake in Likhitha Infrastructure. Ace investor Ashish Kacholia acquired 3.97 lakh shares (2% stake) in the infrastructure company at an average price of Rs 386 per share. Himalaya Finance and Investment also bought 1.92 lakh shares at same price, however, promoter Srinivasa Rao Gaddipati offloaded 7.79 lakh shares or 3.95% stake in the company at an average price of Rs 386.88 per share.

Nureca: Hornbill Orchid India Fund offloads nearly 1% stake in Nureca. Mauritius-based hedge fund Hornbill Orchid India Fund sold 97,000 shares or 0.97% stake in the B2C company at an average price of Rs 518.32 per share. Hornbill Orchid had held 1.44% stake (1.44 lakh shares) in the company as of September 2022.

PC Jeweller: Capri Global Holdings picks 0.86% stake in PC Jeweller. Capri Global Holdings bought 40 lakh shares in the jewellery company at an average price of Rs 78.5 per share, which is equivalent to 0.86% shareholding.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to undertake government business on behalf of RBI. The Reserve Bank of India has authorised the bank to undertake government business on behalf of RBI. The agreement has been signed by the bank with RBI for appointing Tamilnad Mercantile Bank as an agency bank of RBI for undertaking government agency business.