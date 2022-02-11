Buzzing Stocks: Torrent Power, Zomato, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers and others in news today

Results on February 11 | ONGC, Divis Labs, Ashok Leyland, Motherson Sumi Systems, Oil India, India Cements, Allcargo Logistics, Anupam Rasayan, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Arvind Fashions, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balaji Telefilms, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Force Motors, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Industries, Honeywell Automation, HUDCO, Indigo Paints, Inox Wind, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Metropolis Healthcare, MOIL, Nazara Technologies, NHPC, Power Finance Corporation, Puravankara, RateGain Travel Technologies, Shree Renuka Sugars, Sapphire Foods, Shriram EPC, Sobha, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Ujjivan Financial Services, Voltas, and VA Tech Wabag will release quarterly earnings on February 11.

Results on February 12 | Ashoka Buildcon, Atul Auto, Capri Global Capital, Dilip Buildcon, DB Realty, Galaxy Surfactants, Hinduja Global Solutions, Hindustan Copper, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jaiprakash Associates, KRBL, Max Healthcare Institute, Mcnally Bharat Engineering, Muthoot Finance, Nureca, PNC Infratech, Ramco Systems, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, Shalimar Paints, Thyrocare Technologies, and Viceroy Hotels will release quarterly earnings on February 12.

Torrent Power | The company acquired 25 MW solar power plant from Blue Diamond Properties & Balrampur Chini.

Zomato | The company posted loss at Rs 63.2 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 352.6 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,112 crore from Rs 609.4 crore YoY.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 143.15 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 98.7 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,699.21 crore from Rs 2,047.88 crore YoY.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company received US FDA nod for Digoxin to treat heart arrhythmias.

Tata Chemicals | The company's profit shot up to Rs 300.98 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 160.85 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 3,141.58 crore from Rs 2,606.08 crore YoY.

Cochin Shipyard | The company reported lower profit at Rs 129.38 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 223.73 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 952.88 crore from Rs 748.69 crore YoY.

Trent | The company recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 113.78 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 64.03 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,499.08 crore from Rs 853.63 crore YoY.

Gujarat State Petronet | The company reported lower profit at Rs 248.1 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 327.68 crore in Q2FY22, revenue fell to Rs 471.15 crore from Rs 588.50 crore QoQ.

Gujarat Pipavav | The company posted lower profit at Rs 44.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 58.7 crore in Q3FY21, revenue declined to Rs 168.5 crore from Rs 198.4 crore YoY.

Insecticides India | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 8.15 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 5.99 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 313.77 crore from Rs 299.17 crore YoY.

V-Mart Retail | The company recorded higher profit at Rs 57.11 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 47.87 crore in Q3FY21, revenue surged to Rs 692.02 crore from Rs 470.02 crore YoY.

Welspun Corp | The company clocked lower profit at Rs 63.13 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 198.98 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 1,298.89 crore from Rs 1,393.48 crore YoY.

SJVN | The company reported higher profit at Rs 235.46 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 197.57 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 549.14 crore from Rs 493.87 crore YoY.

Sun TV Network | The company clocked higher profit at Rs 457.39 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 441.82 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 1,033.1 crore from Rs 972.34 crore YoY.

Quess Corp | The company reported higher profit at Rs 88.51 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 45.57 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,684.98 crore from Rs 2,807.88 crore YoY.

Everest Industries | The company posted higher profit at Rs 7.19 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 5.38 crore in Q3FY21, revenue climbed to Rs 337.26 crore from Rs 279.91 crore YoY.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | The company reported higher profit at Rs 72.68 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 69.48 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 1,279.11 crore from Rs 1,547.15 crore YoY.

IRCTC | The company resumed services of Tejas Express Trains on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai train on five days a week frequency.