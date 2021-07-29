Buzzing Stocks: Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and other stocks in news today

Results on July 29 | Tech Mahindra, Colgate-Palmolive (India), AAVAS Financiers, ADF Foods, Aegis Logistics, Ajanta Pharma, CCL Products, Container Corporation of India, Dhanuka Agritech, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Eris Lifesciences, Future Retail, GHCL, Home First Finance Company India, Indus Towers, JK Lakshmi Cement, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Jyothy Labs, Laurus Labs, LIC Housing Finance, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Oberoi Realty, Parag Milk Foods, Punjab & Sind Bank, PVR, Raymond, Shoppers Stop, Shriram City Union Finance, TVS Motor Company, Union Bank of India, Vaibhav Global, and Welspun Corp will release quarterly earnings on July 29.

Tata Motors | The company is looking to increase prices of its entire range of passenger vehicles from next week as it aims to offset the steep rise in procurement cost of essential materials like steel and precious metals, as per a top company official.

Adani group stocks: The National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has clarified that only the GDR accounts of Abula Investments, APMS Investment and Cresta Fund — three foreign portfolio investors having stakes in Adani group companies — have been frozen.

Axis Bank | RBI imposed monetary penalty on Axis Bank for rule violations.

The Anup Engineering | PGIM India Small Cap Fund acquired 50,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,024.77 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Equitas Holdings | CDC Group Plc sold 46,04,000 equity shares in the company at Rs 130 per share on the NSE, and 33,96,000 shares at same price on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Apollo Tricoat Tubes | Fumistic Gaming LLP bought 2.43 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,644.41 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Himadri Speciality Chemical | BC India Investments continued to offload shares in the company, selling 25 lakh shares at Rs 52.5 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | Sands Capital Management LLC acquired 2.2 percent stake in the company via open market transaction on July 27, increasing shareholding to 9 percent from 7 percent earlier.

Jubilant Ingrevia | East Bridge Capital Master Fund sold 2.23 percent equity stake in the company via open market transaction on July 26, reducing shareholding 3.38 percent from 5.61 percent earlier.

Mahanagar Gas | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 204.08 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 45.25 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 666.85 crore from Rs 277.47 crore YoY.

SIS | The company reported higher profit at Rs 59.5 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 57.9 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 2,379.3 crore from Rs 2,166.7 crore YoY.

WABCO India | The company reported profit at Rs 21.38 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 31.36 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 491.91 crore from Rs 165.96 crore YoY.

Tejas Networks | The company approved preferential issue up to Rs 1,850 crore to Panatone Finvest, a Tata Sons company.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation | Life Insurance Corporation of India increased stake in the company to 5.22 percent from 1.53 percent via offer for sale, on July 27.

RPG Life Sciences | The company reported higher profit at Rs 13.58 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 9.06 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 108.13 crore from Rs 91.65 crore YoY.

JK Agri Genetics | The company reported higher profit at Rs 23.04 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 19.20 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 131.56 crore from Rs 123.62 crore YoY.

HSIL | The company reported profit at Rs 11.26 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 17.35 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 416.18 crore from Rs 251.55 crore YoY.

Grindwell Norton | The company reported higher profit at Rs 63.73 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 28.30 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 439.34 crore from Rs 232.42 crore YoY.

United Breweries | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 30.94 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 114.5 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 2,652.63 crore from Rs 1,262.82 crore YoY.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering | Subsidiary Isgec Hitachi Zosen and joint venture company bagged breakthrough order for a PTA reactor.