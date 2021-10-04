Buzzing Stocks: RIL, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors and other stocks in news today

Reliance Industries: The company has invested Rs 7,42,87,000 (equivalent to USD 1,000,000) in cash in 1,000,000 equity shares of USD 1 each of “Reliance International Limited” (RINL), a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary in Abu Dhabi Global Market, United Arab Emirates, the firm said in an exchange filing. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Zee Entertainment Enterprise: The company moved the Bombay High Court against its biggest shareholders Invesco and OFI Global China Fund, saying their demand to call an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) be declared illegal.

India Glycols | WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund acquired 1,86,947 equity shares in the company at Rs 830.22 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. India Ratings & Research has upgraded company's long-term issuer ratings to 'A/Stable' from 'A-/Stable' while resolving the Rating Watch Positive (RWP).

Yes Bank: Loans and advances grew 3.6% (YoY) and grew 5.7% QoQ. Deposits were up 30.1% (YoY) and were up 8.2% (QoQ). CASA was up 54.3% (YoY) and grew 16.2% (QoQ).

Just Dial | Nalanda India Equity Fund sold additional 5,97,482 equity shares in the company at Rs 990.01 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Biocon: The company launched Everolimus tablets in the US used for treatment of certain types of cancer and tumour.

Indian Hume Pipe Company | CARE reaffirmed credit rating on company's long term bank facilities at A- but revised outlook to negative from stable.

CSB Bank | Total deposits (provisional) at Rs 19,061.62 crore grew 9.12 percent YoY and gross advances at Rs 14,304.14 crore increased by 12.09 percent YoY in September 2021 quarter.

Cipla: Eli Lilly & Cipla have partnerned to sell diabetes products in India.

Steel Strips Wheels | Shareholders approved sub-division of equity shares of the company from the existing 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 2 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.

Gati | CARE has revised the ratings for long term bank facilities and fixed deposit (FD) programme to 'BBB, with Stable outlook'.

Hero Motocorp | The company dispatched 5,30,346 units of motorcycles and scooters in September 2021 against 7,15,718 units sold in September 2020.

KPI Global Infrastructure | The company has signed an O & M Agreement & Land Lease Agreement for the period of 25 years, aggregating amount of Rs 39 crore with Anupam Rasayan India for 12.50 MW solar power plant under CPP category.

Aurobindo Pharma | N Govindarajan resigned as the Managing Director and a Director on the board of the company due to personal reasons.

Karda Constructions | Promoter Laxman Karda sold 1.46 percent stake via open market transactions during September 29-30, reducing shareholding to 47.53 percent from 48.99 percent earlier.

Rollatainers | WLD Investments sold 0.99 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 50.95 percent from 51.95 percent earlier.

JSW Steel | The company acquired 80 percent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital and zero coupon CCDS of Neotrex Steel.

Inox Wind | Promoter Inox Wind Energy sold 2.2 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 50.53 percent from 52.73 percent earlier.

NIIT | The company acquired 70 percent stake in RPS Consulting to strengthen its training solutions in emerging digital technologies.

Tech Mahindra | The company through its wholly owned subsidiary Tech Mahindra GmbH approved the proposal to acquire 100 percent equity shares in Beris Consulting GmbH.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries | ICRA upgraded the long-term rating to AA from AA-, and has reaffirmed the short-term rating at A1+. The outlook on the long-term rating is Stable.

HealthCare Global Enterprises | The company has acquired 26 percent stake from Shiv-Sun Medical Services LLP, minority partners of HCG Sun Hospitals LLP and executed a Deed of Retirement with Shiv–Sun and HCG Sun Hospitals LLP. Also subsidiary HCG (Mauritius) has acquired 86,568 Preferred B Shares of Healthcare Global (Africa) from CDC Group PLC, for $554,600 and Healthcare Global (Africa) become wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Eicher Motors | The company sold 33,529 motorcycles in September 2021, down from 60,331 motorcycles sold in September 2020.

Ceat | The company has entered into a Fourth Addendum Agreement, for making a further investment of upto Rs 1,40,00,000 in Tyresnmore, to acquire additional 1.83 percent stake in Tyresnmore. Upon completion of the investment, the total holding of Ceat in Tyresnmore would be 46 percent.

AAVAS Financiers | Based on rating assessment undertaken by CARE, the outlook of the company's credit rating has been revised to 'Positive' from 'Stable' while reaffirming the existing ratings.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial | Abdul Feroz Khan resigned as Chief Strategy Officer & Satish Kottakota as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Emami | The shareholding of the company has been increased from 34.70 percent to 57.36 percent in Brillare Science after the conversion of compulsorily convertible preference shares into equity shares.

Ambuja Cements | The company commenced commercial production at its Marwar Cement plant in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.