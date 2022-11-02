English
    Buzzing Stocks | Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 02, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST
    Results on November 2: M&M Financial Services to be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on November 2. M&M Financial Services, Adani Transmission, Dalmia Bharat, EIH, GATI, Gravita India, JK Paper, Kajaria Ceramics, KSB, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, MTAR Technologies, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Redington, SIS, and Triveni Turbine will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on November 2.
    Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra clocks 13% QoQ growth in Q2 profit at Rs 1,299 crore. Constant currency revenue growth at 2.9% QoQ. The IT services company has recorded a 13% sequential increase in consolidated profit at Rs 1,299 crore for the quarter ended September FY23. Consolidated revenue increased by 3.3% QoQ to Rs 13,129 crore for the quarter. Revenue in dollar terms grew by 0.3% QoQ to $1,638 million and it clocked 2.9% growth in revenue in constant currency terms. The company has declared special dividend of Rs 18 per share.
    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Adani Ports Q2 profit jumps 65.5% YoY to Rs 1,738 crore supported by lower tax cost. Revenue surges 33%. The company's consolidated profit increased by 65.5% YoY to Rs 1,738 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by top line, operating income and lower tax cost. Revenue surged 33% YoY to Rs 5,211 crore for the quarter. Cargo for the quarter stood at 86.6 MMT, a 15% YoY growth.
    Voltas: Voltas posts Q2 loss at Rs 6 crore due to provision for overseas project. Total income increases 5.5% YoY. The company posted consolidated loss of Rs 6 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, against profit of Rs 104 crore for the same period last year impacted by provision made on an overseas project. Total income for the quarter at Rs 1,833 crore rose by 5.5 percent compared to year-ago period.
    LIC Housing Finance: LIC Housing Finance Q2 profit rises 23% YoY to Rs 305 crore. Revenue from operations grows 8%. The housing finance company clocked a 23% YoY growth in standalone profit at Rs 305 crore for the quarter ended September FY23. Revenue from operations for the quarter grew by 8% to Rs 5,085 crore compared to year-ago period.
    NCC: NCC bags two new orders worth Rs 1,056 crore in October. The company has received two new orders for Rs 1,056 crore in October 2022. All these orders are related to water & environment division and is received from state government agencies.
    Kansai Nerolac Paints: Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2 profit jumps 27% YoY to Rs 111.2 crore supported by higher operating income. Revenue grows 19%. The company has recorded a 27% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 111.2 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by higher operating income. Revenue from operations grew by 19% YoY to Rs 1,931 crore for the quarter. The quarter witnessed good demand in automotive with the easing of the supply chain challenges, but demand in decorative was subdued due to extended rains.
    Karnataka Bank: Karnataka Bank Q2 profit jumps 228% YoY to Rs 412 crore on write-back of provisions. Net interest income grows 26%. The bank recorded a massive 228% year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 412 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 as there was write-back of provisions and contingencies of Rs 14 crore in Q2FY23. Net interest income grew by 26% YoY to Rs 803 crore for the quarter.
    Maruti Suzuki India: Maruti Suzuki announces 15.8% YoY increase in production at 1.56 lakh vehicles for October. The country's largest car maker announced production of 1.56 lakh vehicles in October 2022, increasing 15.8% compared to 1.34 lakh units produced in same month last year. Production volume in October 2021 was adversely impacted due to a sizeable shortage of electronic components.
    TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company sales in October grows 2% to 3.55 lakh units. The company registered a growth of 2% with sales increasing from 3.55 lakh units in October 2021 to 3.60 lakh units in October 2022. Total two-wheelers registered sales of 3.44 lakh units in October this year against sales of 3.41 lakh units in same month last year.
    Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sales rises 86% YoY to 82,235 units in October. The company sold 82,235 units of Royal Enfield in October 2022, up by 86% compared to 44,133 units sold in same month last year. International business sold 5,707 units of Royal Enfield in October this year, up 62% YoY.
    JK Tyre and Industries: JK Tyre and Industries Q2 profit tanks 24% YoY to Rs 49.6 crore impacted by exceptional loss. Revenue jumps 26%. The tyre maker reported a 24% YoY decline in consolidated profit at Rs 49.6 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, impacted by exceptional loss of Rs 23 crore. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 3,756 crore increased by 26% compared to year-ago period.
    Hero MotoCorp: The company has sold 4.54 lakh motorcycles & scooters in October 2022, a 17% decline compared to 5.47 lakh units sold in year-ago month. In current financial year, it sold 32.72 lakh units, higher by 8.7% compared to 30.11 lakh units sold in same period last year.
    Tejas Networks: Tejas Networks receives approval for telecom and networking products under design-led PLI scheme. The company has received approval for manufacturing of telecom and networking products under design-led PLI (production linked incentive) scheme. The company has committed to make a minimum cumulative capital investment of Rs 750 crore over the scheme period.
    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Cholamandalam Investment Q2 profit falls 7% to Rs 563 crore impacted by higher impairment of financial instruments. Revenue up 21%. The company has reported a 7% year-on-year decline in standalone profit at Rs 563.41 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, impacted by significant increase in impairment of financial instruments. Revenue from operations grew by 21% YoY to Rs 2,988 crore for the quarter.
    Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Chambal Fertilisers Q2 profit tanks 46% YoY to Rs 274 crore impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue jumps 92%. The company has reported a 46% year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 274 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, impacted by weak operating performance as input cost and other expenses were significantly higher YoY. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 92% YoY to Rs 8,587 crore for the quarter.
    Grasim Industries: Grasim Industries gets board nod for fund raising via NCDs. The company said its Finance Committee of the Board of Directors has approved issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, for up to Rs 1,000 crore, in one or more tranches.
