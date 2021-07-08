MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: TCS, Tata Motors, Shree Cement and other stocks in news today

Stocks in the news: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST
Results on July 8 | Tata Consultancy Services, Gammon Infrastructure Projects, and Shyam Metalics and Energy will release quarterly earnings July 8.
Results on July 8 | Tata Consultancy Services, Gammon Infrastructure Projects, and Shyam Metalics and Energy will release quarterly earnings July 8.
Dhani Services | Tamarind Capital Pte Ltd sold 69 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 182.85 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Dhani Services | Tamarind Capital Pte Ltd sold 69 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 182.85 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
HG Infra Engineering | Employees Retirement System of Texas - Self Managed Portfolio bought 4,26,311 equity shares in the company at Rs 472.23 per share on the NSE, th ebulk deals data showed.
HG Infra Engineering | Employees Retirement System of Texas - Self Managed Portfolio bought 4,26,311 equity shares in the company at Rs 472.23 per share on the NSE, th ebulk deals data showed.
Ujjivan Financial Services | Aberdeen Global Asian Smaller Companies Fund sold 10,05,335 equity shares in the company at Rs 203.83 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Ujjivan Financial Services | Aberdeen Global Asian Smaller Companies Fund sold 10,05,335 equity shares in the company at Rs 203.83 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Shree Cement | CARE reaffirmed rating of the company at A1+.
Shree Cement | CARE reaffirmed rating of the company at A1+.
Angel Broking | ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company sold 0.09 percent equity stake in the company via open market sale on July 5, reducing shareholding to 3.03 percent from 3.11 percent earlier.
Angel Broking | ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company sold 0.09 percent equity stake in the company via open market sale on July 5, reducing shareholding to 3.03 percent from 3.11 percent earlier.
KPR Mill | The company will consider the proposal for sub-division of the face value of the equity shares on July 27.
KPR Mill | The company will consider the proposal for sub-division of the face value of the equity shares on July 27.
Hindustan Oil Exploration | HDFC sold 2.46 percent equity stake in the company, reducing shareholding to 8.75 percent from 11.21 percent earlier.
Hindustan Oil Exploration | HDFC sold 2.46 percent equity stake in the company, reducing shareholding to 8.75 percent from 11.21 percent earlier.
Zuari Global | The company has acquired 13.19 percent shares of Forte Furniture Products India from Indian Furniture Products (IFPL) subsidiary of the company.
Zuari Global | The company has acquired 13.19 percent shares of Forte Furniture Products India from Indian Furniture Products (IFPL) subsidiary of the company.
Bajaj Healthcare | The company received license from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market '2-Deoxy-D-Glucose' (2-DG), used in control & treatment of Covid-19.
Bajaj Healthcare | The company received license from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market '2-Deoxy-D-Glucose' (2-DG), used in control & treatment of Covid-19.
RailTel Corporation of India | The company has received a work order amounting to Rs 23.43 crore (excluding GST) from Sagar Cable Network towards providing of multicast drop and carry with 1.5G capacity at 66 locations for a period of 5 years.
RailTel Corporation of India | The company has received a work order amounting to Rs 23.43 crore (excluding GST) from Sagar Cable Network towards providing of multicast drop and carry with 1.5G capacity at 66 locations for a period of 5 years.
Garware Hi-Tech Films | CARE has upgraded its rating and outlook regarding the bank facilities of the company, to A+/Stable, from A/Positive.
Garware Hi-Tech Films | CARE has upgraded its rating and outlook regarding the bank facilities of the company, to A+/Stable, from A/Positive.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news
first published: Jul 8, 2021 07:37 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

Future Wise | Are degree programmes getting redundant?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.