    Buzzing Stocks | TCS, SBI Life, Adani Ports, others in news today

    Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST
    TCS_Final3
    Tata Consultancy Services: The buyback issue of the company will close on March 23. It was opened on March 9. The company had planned to buy back up to 4 crore equity shares from eligible shareholders.
    HCL Technologies:  The IT major has signed a collaboration agreement with NEORIS for integrated IT services.
    (Representative Image)
    Infosys: The country's second largest IT services company will acquire oddity, a German digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency. Oddity will become part of WONGDOODY, an Infosys company, and join its network of studios across Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston, and London, and design hubs in five cities in India.
    SBI Life Insurance Company:  The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.
    Adani_Ports
    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Its cargo volumes accelerated to 300 million metric tonnes. The largest transport utility is on course to achieve 500 MMT by 2025.
    State bank of India (SBI)
    State Bank of India: All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) have served a notice, informing their decision to go on a nationwide bank strike on March 28-29.
    CAN FIN HOMES
    Can Fin Homes: The company on March 29 will consider revalidation of approvals and authorisations for issuance of non-convertible redeemable debentures up to an amount of Rs 2,525 crore, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.
    Kolte-Patil Developers:  ICRA has assigned long-term rating at A+ for the company's bank loan facilities of Rs 473 crore. The outlook on the long-term rating is positive. This rating indicates adequate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. 
    Kirloskar Pneumatic Company:  The company has converted about 5.58 lakh square metres government grant land at Eklahare, Nashik Road, Maharashtra, to freehold land at a cost of approximately Rs 58 crore to meet its future growth requirements.
    Brigade-Enterprises-6
    Brigade Enterprises: The south-based real estate company has entered into the plotted development space with a 66-acre residential project in Devanahalli, Bangalore. The project is a strategic joint development that will offer plot sizes ranging from 1,200 square feet to 2,400 square feet.
    SPANDANA SPHOORTY
    Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The company has allotted 31,60,556 equity shares and 18,52,739 convertible warrants by way of preferential offer, to promoter entity Kedaara Capital Fund III LLP.
    Buzzing Stocks, Slideshow
    RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received work order from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for installation of RailTel's MPLS-VPN services for 5 years. The work order is worth Rs 11.57 crore.
    Earnings
    Ugro Capital: The board on March 25 will consider raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.
    URJA GLOBAL
    Urja Global: The company has set up an assembling unit for E-Scooters at Nashik plant, Maharashtra, for supply in western zone of India.
    Bhansali Engineering Polymers:  The company has received a consent from the MP Pollution Control Board for expansion of high rubber graft - HRG (rubber rich acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) from 15,000 TPA to 50,000 TPA for Satnoor plant at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.
    Compuage Infocom:  The company has entered into a distributor agreement with Velox Solutions, to offer a comprehensive range of next gen security products in cyber security and IT operations management.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 07:00 am
