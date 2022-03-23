Buzzing Stocks | TCS, SBI Life, Adani Ports, others in news today

Tata Consultancy Services: The buyback issue of the company will close on March 23. It was opened on March 9. The company had planned to buy back up to 4 crore equity shares from eligible shareholders.

HCL Technologies: The IT major has signed a collaboration agreement with NEORIS for integrated IT services.

Infosys: The country's second largest IT services company will acquire oddity, a German digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency. Oddity will become part of WONGDOODY, an Infosys company, and join its network of studios across Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston, and London, and design hubs in five cities in India.

SBI Life Insurance Company: The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Its cargo volumes accelerated to 300 million metric tonnes. The largest transport utility is on course to achieve 500 MMT by 2025.

State Bank of India: All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) have served a notice, informing their decision to go on a nationwide bank strike on March 28-29.

Can Fin Homes: The company on March 29 will consider revalidation of approvals and authorisations for issuance of non-convertible redeemable debentures up to an amount of Rs 2,525 crore, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Kolte-Patil Developers: ICRA has assigned long-term rating at A+ for the company's bank loan facilities of Rs 473 crore. The outlook on the long-term rating is positive. This rating indicates adequate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company: The company has converted about 5.58 lakh square metres government grant land at Eklahare, Nashik Road, Maharashtra, to freehold land at a cost of approximately Rs 58 crore to meet its future growth requirements.

Brigade Enterprises: The south-based real estate company has entered into the plotted development space with a 66-acre residential project in Devanahalli, Bangalore. The project is a strategic joint development that will offer plot sizes ranging from 1,200 square feet to 2,400 square feet.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The company has allotted 31,60,556 equity shares and 18,52,739 convertible warrants by way of preferential offer, to promoter entity Kedaara Capital Fund III LLP.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received work order from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for installation of RailTel's MPLS-VPN services for 5 years. The work order is worth Rs 11.57 crore.

Ugro Capital: The board on March 25 will consider raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Urja Global: The company has set up an assembling unit for E-Scooters at Nashik plant, Maharashtra, for supply in western zone of India.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers: The company has received a consent from the MP Pollution Control Board for expansion of high rubber graft - HRG (rubber rich acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) from 15,000 TPA to 50,000 TPA for Satnoor plant at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.