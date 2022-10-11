English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Buzzing Stocks | TCS, Panacea Biotec, Rategain Travel Tech, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell

    Moneycontrol News
    October 11, 2022 / 06:39 AM IST
    Results on October 11: Delta Corp, GM Breweries, Gujarat Hotels, Supreme Infrastructure India, and Trident Texofab will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 11.
    Results on October 11: Delta Corp, GM Breweries, Gujarat Hotels, Supreme Infrastructure India, and Trident Texofab will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 11.
    Tata Consultancy Services: TCS Q2 profit grows 10% to Rs 10,431 crore, revenue increases 4.8% QoQ with orderbook at $8.1 billion. The IT services company reported a 10% sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs Rs 10,431 crore for Q2FY23, with profitable growth across all industry verticals and in all major markets. Consolidated revenue grew by 4.8% sequentially (up 18 percent YoY) to Rs 55,309 crore, driven by strong execution, with dollar revenue rising 1.4% and constant currency revenue growth at 4% for the quarter. The orderbook remained quite strong at $8.1 billion for Q2FY23, though slightly down compared to $8.2 billion in previous quarter.
    Tata Consultancy Services: The IT services company reported a 10% sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs Rs 10,431 crore for Q2FY23, with profitable growth across all industry verticals and in all major markets. Consolidated revenue grew by 4.8% sequentially (up 18% YoY) to Rs 55,309 crore, driven by strong execution, with dollar revenue rising 1.4% and constant currency revenue growth at 4% for the quarter. The orderbook remained quite strong at $8.1 billion for Q2FY23, though slightly down compared to $8.2 billion in previous quarter.
    JTL Infra: JTL Infra clocks 56% YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 20.3 crore backed by strong operating performance. The stock will be in focus as the company clocked a 56.5% growth year-on-year in consolidated profit at Rs 20.27 crore for the September FY23 quarter, backed by strong operating performance. Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew by 14% YoY to Rs 299.9 crore.
    JTL Infra: The stock will be in focus as the company clocked a 56.5% growth year-on-year in consolidated profit at Rs 20.27 crore for the September FY23 quarter, backed by strong operating performance. Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew by 14% YoY to Rs 299.9 crore.
    Rategain Travel Technologies: Investor Wagner exits Rategain Travel Technologies. Investor Wagner exited the company by selling entire 57.04 lakh equity shares or 5.28% shareholding in the company via open market transactions on October 6. However, Nippon Life India Trustee acquired additional 4.89% equity in Rategain during December 9, 2021 and October 6, 2022, taking total shareholding to 8.75%.
    Rategain Travel Technologies: Investor Wagner exited the company by selling entire 57.04 lakh equity shares or 5.28% shareholding in the company via open market transactions on October 6. However, Nippon Life India Trustee acquired additional 4.89% equity in Rategain during December 9, 2021 and October 6, 2022, taking total shareholding to 8.75%.
    Panacea Biotec
    Panacea Biotec: The company has received long-term supply orders worth $127.30 million (around Rs 1,040 crore) from UNICEF and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). It will supply WHO pre-qualified fully liquid Pentavalent vaccine, Easyfive-TT (DTwP-HepB-Hib). UNICEF order is worth $98.755 million (Rs 813 crore) for supply of 99.70 million doses during calendar years 2023-2027 and PAHO award is worth $28.55 million (Rs 235 crore) for supply 24.83 million doses during calendar years 2023-2025.
    India Cements: India Cements sells Springway Mining for Rs 477 crore to JSW Cement. The cement company has sold its entire shareholding in Springway Mining to JSW Cement. It has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with JSW Cement and divested the entire shareholdings for Rs 476.87 crore. With this, Springway Mining is ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
    India Cements: The cement company has sold its entire shareholding in Springway Mining to JSW Cement. It has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with JSW Cement and divested the entire shareholdings for Rs 476.87 crore. With this, Springway Mining is ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
    Triveni Turbine: Nippon Life India Trustee offloads 2.92 lakh shares in Triveni Turbine. Nippon Life India Trustee sold 2.92 lakh equity shares or 0.09% stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company reduced to 2.98%, from 3.07% earlier.
    Triveni Turbine: Nippon Life India Trustee sold 2.92 lakh equity shares or 0.09% stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company reduced to 2.98%, from 3.07% earlier.
    JMC Projects (India): Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund picks additional 0.02% stake in JMC Projects. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund picked additional 0.02% stake in the company via open market transactions on October 6. With this, its shareholding in the company rose to 5%, up from 4.98% earlier.
    JMC Projects (India): Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund picked additional 0.02% stake in the company through open market transactions on October 6. With this, its shareholding in the company rose to 5%, up from 4.98% earlier.
    Inox Wind: Inox Wind arm sells 3 special purpose vehicles in energy segment to Adani Green Energy. The company said its subsidiary Inox Green Energy Services sold entire equity shareholding held in Wind One Renergy, Wind Three Renergy and Wind Five Renergy, to Adani Green Energy. All three special purpose vehicles successfully commissioned 50 MW each of SECI Tranche 1 in 2019. Inox Wind had won 250 MW under the Tranche 1 of Solar Energy Corporation of India's (SECI -1) bids for wind power projects at Dayapar, Gujarat connected on the central grid, at a fixed tariff of Rs 3.46 per unit for 25 years for sale to PTC India.
    Inox Wind: The company said its subsidiary Inox Green Energy Services sold entire equity shareholding held in Wind One Renergy, Wind Three Renergy and Wind Five Renergy, to Adani Green Energy. All three special purpose vehicles successfully commissioned 50 MW each of SECI Tranche 1 in 2019. Inox Wind had won 250 MW under the Tranche 1 of Solar Energy Corporation of India's (SECI -1) bids for wind power projects at Dayapar, Gujarat connected on the central grid, at a fixed tariff of Rs 3.46 per unit for 25 years for sale to PTC India.
    PG Electroplast: Avestha Fund Management LLP buys 1.42 lakh shares in PG Electroplast. Avestha Fund Management LLP acquired 1.42 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 1,046.79 per share.
    PG Electroplast: Avestha Fund Management LLP acquired 1.42 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 1,046.79 per share.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 06:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.