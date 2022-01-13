Buzzing Stocks | TCS, Infosys, Tata Motors, Wipro and others in news today

Results on January 13: Mindtree, Tata Metaliks, Aditya Birla Money, CESC, Athena Global Technologies, Eureka Industries, Gautam Gems, GTPL Hathway, Mega Corporation, Mishtann Foods, Palm Jewels, Plastiblends India, Rotographics (India), and Surana Solar.

Tata Consultancy Services: The company reported higher profit at Rs 9,769 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 9,624 crore in Q2FY22, revenue jumped to Rs 48,885 crore from Rs 46,867 crore QoQ. It also approved buyback of 4 crore equity shares for up to Rs 18,000 crore, at a price of Rs 4,500 per share.

Infosys: The company reported higher profit at Rs 5,809 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 5,421 crore in Q2FY22, revenue rose to Rs 31,867 crore from Rs 29,602 crore QoQ.

Wipro: The company reported higher revenue at $2,639.7 million in Q3FY22 against $2,580 million in Q2FY22, and expects constant currency revenue growth at 2-4% for Q4FY22.

Tata Motors: JLR retail sales dropped 37.6% YoY to 80,126 units in October-December 2021, with China sales falling 6.9% and Europe sales down 6.8% QoQ.

Titagarh Wagons: The company has acquired the land and infrastructure of Precision Shipyard located in Falta, West Bengal, in an auction of sale conducted by the Union Bank of India.​

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank passed resolution to cap promoters' voting rights at 26%.

Route Mobile: The company enabled WhatsApp banking for Bank of Maharashtra.

Manappuram Finance: The company will consider raising funds via non-convertible debentures on January 17.

Nazara Technologies: The company will meet on January 17, to consider issuance of shares.

RITES: The company and the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-R), have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore viable business opportunities in the infrastructure sector.

HG Infra Engineering: Public Works Department (PWD), Rajasthan, has annulled the tender for 'development and maintenance of (i) Beawar Masuda Goyala Section of SH 26A; (ii) Arain Sarwar Section of SH-7E & (iii) NH-12 Laxmipura Dora Dabi Ranaji ka Gudha Section of SH-115, through public private partnership under design, build, operate/maintain & transfer (DBOT Hybrid Annuity) basis.

Sandhar Technologies: The company has applied under the production linked incentive (PLI) Scheme for automobile and auto components sector of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India.

Adcon Capital Services: The board of directors of the company on January 21, will consider sub-division of shares and rights issue.

Lumax Industries: The company has commenced its commercial production, of electronic components for automotives, at its new manufacturing plant situated at Bawal, Haryana.

PB Fintech: Paisabazaar has reached an annualised loan disbursal rate of $1.1 billion (excluding credit card issuance). In December 2021, the fintech disbursed around Rs 695 crore of loans, which included unsecured loans like personal and business loans and secured loans like home loans and loan against property.

Vishal Fabrics: The company on January 27, will consider bonus issue.

Gujchem Distillers India: The company on January 25, will consider sub-division of the face value of equity shares.