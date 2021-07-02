Buzzing Stocks: TCS, Hero Moto, Coal India and other stocks in news today

RDB Rasayans | Promoter Vinod Dugar sold 1,02,775 equity shares (0.58 percent of total paid up equity) in the company via open market transaction on June 30, reducing stake to 5.32 percent from 5.9 percent earlier.

Capacite Infraprojects | ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company sold 98,537 equity shares (or 0.15 percent of total paid up equity) via open market transaction on June 29, reducing stake to 2.95 percent from 3.09 percent earlier.

Indus Towers | Commercial papers issued on April 26, 2021 have been paid by the company on June 30, 2021, the maturity date.

DFM Foods | Nikhil Mathur is appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company after Davinder Dogra resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer.

Hero MotoCorp | With the gradual easing of the Covid-19 related restrictions and lockdowns across key markets in the country, the company witnessed a strong rebound in the month of June to sell 4,69,160 units of motorcycles and scooters, against 4,51,983 units sold in corresponding month last year.

Tata Power Company | The board has decided to withdraw the amalgamation of Tata Power Solar Systems with the company and accordingly approved the amendment to the Composite Scheme.

Coforge | The company's board of directors will meet on July 6 to consider raising of funds in one or more tranches by issuance of equity shares and/or depository receipts and/or other eligible securities.

Gulshan Polyols | The company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company in International Free Zone Authority (IFZA), Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, United Arab Emirates for the purpose of expanding the current business and exploring the business opportunities globally.

Karda Constructions | Promoter Laxman Jagumal Karda & PACs sold 7 lakh equity shares (or 1.14 percent of total paid up equity), reducing stake to 58.24 percent from 59.38 percent earlier.

Lupin | US subsidiary Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc, approved the company's supplemental new drug application (sNDA) to expand the use of Solosec (secnidazole) to include the treatment of trichomoniasis in adults.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | The company won an award for Rs 89 crore against Dhanera Diamonds, as High Court of Bombay has by interim order directed Dhanera not to sell / dispose of their assets.

BHEL | India Ratings downgraded the rating on the long-term bank facilities of the company from 'AA' to 'AA-' and reaffirmed the outlook to 'Negative'. The rating on the short-term facilities have been reaffirmed at 'A1+'.

Tata Consultancy Services | The company partnered with John Wiley & Sons, an American multinational publishing company, to modernize its ecommerce platform with SAP Commerce, creating a unified, seamless customer experience.

Ishan Dyes & Chemicals | The company approved raising of funds through issue of 50 lakh convertible equity warrants at a price of Rs 61 per Warrant aggregating to Rs 30.50 crore on a preferential and private placement basis to the promoters and other non-promoters/public investors.

NCC | The company received five new orders totaling to Rs 2,149 crore in June. Out of the total orders, two orders valuing Rs 1,254 crore pertain to water & environment division and one order valuing Rs 729 crore pertains to buildings division and one order valuing Rs 166 crore pertains to mining division.

Supra Pacific Management Consultancy | Sanat Multitrade, the promoter group, proposed to sell 5,52,736 equity shares, representing 10.05 percent of the share capital of the company, via offer for sale on July 5-6.

NMDC | The company sold 3.18 million tonnes of iron ore in June 2021, higher from 2.48 million tonnes of iron ore sold in June 2020. The production of iron ore stood at 2.98 million tonnes against 2.52 million tonnes in the same period last year.

TAAL Enterprises | Mukul Mahavir Agrawal acquired 2.8 percent stake in the company, increasing stake to 8.2 percent from 5.4 percent earlier.

Coal India | Coal production increased 2 percent to 40 million tonnes in June 2021 YoY, and offtake jumped 23 percent to 51.3 million tonnes in same period.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The company received US FDA nod for generic of Aptiom to treat seizures.