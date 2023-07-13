Buzzing Stocks: TCS, HCL Tech, Hindalco, Patanjali Foods & others in news today

1/13 Tata Consultancy Services: TCS reported 16.8 percent increase in net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, driven by a strong growth in total contract value (TCV) deal wins despite a tough business environment. Consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 59,381 crore, marking an on-year surge of 13 percent. In constant currency terms, the revenue grew by 7 percent YoY.

2/13 HCL Technologies: The company reported 7.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended on June 30, 2023. Sequentially, however, net profit was down by 11.2 percent due to ramp downs in deals and verticals like Hi-tech and telecom. Net profit for Q1FY24 stood at Rs 3,534 crore, missing analyst estimates of Rs 3,782 crore this quarter.

3/13 Pritika Auto: The board of the company approved raising of capital by Pritika Engineering Components Limited (PECL), subsidiary of the company, through preferential issue of up to 82,00,000 equity shares. Promoters and strategic investors will be participating in the issue, the company said.

4/13 Dev Information Technology: The company informed that on 12th July, 2023 early morning, fire broke out on one floor of one of its buildings (1st floor of Block-12). The fire was controlled on time and there were no injuries caused to any employee or other person within the premises. There is adequate insurance coverage along with proper fire apparatus for said office building and intimation to Insurance Company has already been made, it added.

5/13 Texmaco Rail: A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on July 17, 2023 to consider proposals for raising of funds. It added the funds will be raised by way of issue of one or more instruments including equity shares or convertible securities.

6/13 Anand Rathi Wealth: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53 crore for Q1FY24, an increase of 34% compared to Q1FY23 and total revenue of Rs 178 crore representing an increase of 34% compared to Q1FY23. The firm added that it continues to expand its client base, adding 395 client families during Q1 FY24.

7/13 Patanjali Foods: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is set to launch its offer for sale of 25,339,640 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of Patanjali Foods Ltd representing 7% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company. Non retail investors can bid on July 13, 2023 and retail investors on July 14, 2023. The promoter will also sell additional 2% if there is an oversubscription. The Floor Price of the Offer shall be Rs 1000 compared to prevailing price of Rs 1228.05.

8/13 Dreamfolks Services: DreamFolks and Plaza Premium Group have announced a collaboration to include over 340+ Plaza Premium Lounges in over 70+ major international airports into the DreamFolks global lounge network starting July 24, 2023. With the inclusion of Plaza Premium Lounges, DreamFolks' global touchpoints will increase to an 1700 plus.

9/13 Hindalco Industries : The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting on July 12, 2023 approved a proposal of sale of land situated at Kalwa, Maharashtra. Birla Estates Private Limited bought the land for Rs 595 crores. Formalities will be completed in 15 months.

10/13 Deep Industries: The company has acquired 74% equity stake of Breitling Drilling Private Limited and consequently it becomes a subsidiary of Deep Industries Limited. It bought the stake for Rs 7400.

11/13 Primo Chemicals: Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale has bought 47.97 lakh equity shares or 1.98% shareholding in the chemicals company. Shares were bought at an average price of Rs 60.1 per share and the total stake buy was worth Rs 28.83 per share.

12/13 Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: Private equity firm Apis Growth 15 Limited has offloaded 52.84 lakh equity shares or 0.9% stake in the insurance company at an average price of Rs 612 per share. The stake sale was worth Rs 323.4 per share.