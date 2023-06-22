Buzzing Stocks: TCS, Delhivery, HDFC AMC, NTPC, Kalpataru Projects and others in focus

1/14 HDFC Asset Management Company: SBI Mutual Fund has acquired 3.96% stake in the asset management company through open market transactions on June 20 and raised shareholding to 6.86% from 2.9% earlier. SBI MF was one of buyers for shares in the HDFC AMC sold by promoter entity Abrdn Investment Management.

2/14 Tata Consultancy Services: TCS and the UK’s largest workplace pension scheme Nest expanded their long-standing partnership to focus on digitally transforming Nest’s scheme administration services, and delivering enhanced member experiences. TCS' digital-first platform powered by BaNCSTM will help transform scheme administration and deliver personalised experience. The contract value was signed for 840 million pound with an initial tenure of 10 years. The total maximum estimated value of the contract, if extended to the entirety of its 18-year tenure, will be 1.5 billion pound.

3/14 Delhivery: Global private equity firm Carlyle is planning to offload about 1.84 crore shares or 2.5% equity stake in the Gurugram-based logistics company in Delhivery via block deals, reports CNBC-Awaaz quoting sources. The floor price for deal may be at Rs 385.50 per share.

4/14 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The US FDA has issued a warning letter to the Monroe facility in the US. The company had done a voluntary recall of all its products from this site in August 2021 and since then has not been commercializing any product from this site. Hence, the warning letter will have no impact on the existing revenues. The US FDA inspected the facility between April 4 to May 19, 2022, and in August 2022 had issued an 'Official Action Indicated' OAI status to Monroe unit.

5/14 NMDC: Life Insurance Corporation of India has offloaded 2.07% stake in the state-run iron ore company via open market transactions in last around three months. As a result, LIC's shareholding in the company reduced to 9.62%, from 11.69% earlier.

6/14 LTIMindtree: The technology consulting and digital solutions company launched Canvas.ai, an enterprise-ready generative AI platform designed to accelerate the concept-to-value journey for businesses using mindful AI principles. The platform enables clients to build, manage and consume generative AI solutions responsibly.

7/14 NTPC: The country's largest power generation company said the board members will meet on June 24 to consider issue of non-convertible debentures worth up to Rs 12,000 crore. This is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

8/14 Kalpataru Projects International: The company said the executive committee of the board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures of Rs 300 crore on private placement basis. The coupon rate offered for these NCDs is 8.07% per annum.

9/14 Aptus Value Housing Finance India: Madison India Opportunities IV, the private equity fund managed by Madison India Capital Advisors, has sold 80.06 lakh equity shares or 1.6% stake in the housing finance company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 246.45 per share. The stake sale was amounted to Rs 197.31 crore. As of March 2023, foreign company Madison held 1.86% stake or 92.6 lakh shares in Aptus.

10/14 Sula Vineyards: Quant Mutual Fund has acquired additional 5 lakh shares or 0.59% equity stake in the country's largest wine manufacturer via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 470.99 per share. However, Karishma Singh was the seller in a deal, offloading same number of shares at an average price of Rs 471 per share. Quant Mutual Fund via Quant Quantamental Fund held 21.03 lakh shares 2.5% stake in Sula as of March 2023.

11/14 Mas Financial Services: The board has given its approval for re-appointment of Kamlesh C Gandhi as the Managing Director of the company effective from April 1, 2024 up to March 31, 2029. Narayanan Sadanandan is appointed as an Additional lndependent Director of the company for 5 years.

12/14 Shriram Finance: Six investors Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Pte Ltd AC C Account, Ghisallo Master Fund LP, BNP Paribas Arbitrage ODI, Blackrock Global Funds World Financials Fund, Societe Generale ODI, and New World Fund Inc acquired 2.01 crore equity shares or 5.38% stake in the non-banking finance company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,545 per share, which amounted to Rs 3,112.11 crore. However, Piramal Enterprises was the seller as it exited Shriram Finance by selling entire 8.34% stake or 3.12 crore shares at same price. The stake sale was worth Rs 4,823.71 crore.

13/14 Thyrocare Technologies: Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale has bought 2.96 lakh shares or 0.56% equity stake in the diagnostic and preventive care laboratories chain at an average price of Rs 527.93 per share.