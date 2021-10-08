MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: TCS, Aditya Birla Capital, KPI Global Infrastructure, and other newsmakers

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
October 08, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services | The company will announce September 2021 quarter earnings on October 8.
Tata Consultancy Services | The company will announce September 2021 quarter earnings on October 8.
Ansal Housing and Construction | Housing Development Finance Corporation sold 7,37,400 equity shares in the company at Rs 6.66 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Ansal Housing and Construction | Housing Development Finance Corporation sold 7,37,400 equity shares in the company at Rs 6.66 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Bharti Airtel (Rights Entitlement) | Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of VIEIF sold 22,26,009 equity shares in the company and Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund offloaded 20,98,907 shares at Rs 208.31 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Bharti Airtel (Rights Entitlement) | Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of VIEIF sold 22,26,009 equity shares in the company and Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund offloaded 20,98,907 shares at Rs 208.31 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Prevest Denpro | Ace investor Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India Private Limited acquired 92,800 equity shares in the company at Rs 228.91 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Prevest Denpro | Ace investor Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India Private Limited acquired 92,800 equity shares in the company at Rs 228.91 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
G R Infraprojects | The company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary as special purpose vehicle - GR Amritsar Bathinda Highway Private Limited, to undertake Development of 6-lane Amritsar-Bathinda Greenfield section of NH-754A as a part of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Punjab on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I (Package-1).
G R Infraprojects | The company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary as special purpose vehicle - GR Amritsar Bathinda Highway Private Limited, to undertake Development of 6-lane Amritsar-Bathinda Greenfield section of NH-754A as a part of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Punjab on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I (Package-1).
Aditya Birla Capital | The company's shareholding in Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reduced to 50.01 percent after IPO.
Aditya Birla Capital | The company's shareholding in Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reduced to 50.01 percent after IPO.
KPI Global Infrastructure | The company has signed new long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with GHCL Limited, Bhilad for sale of 1.25 MW solar power for a period of 20 years under Independent Power Producer (IPP) business vertical.
KPI Global Infrastructure | The company has signed new long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with GHCL Limited, Bhilad for sale of 1.25 MW solar power for a period of 20 years under Independent Power Producer (IPP) business vertical.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes | The company has received a new order of Rs 98 crore for supply of carbon steel pipes from domestic oil and gas sector, to be executed in 5 to 12 months.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes | The company has received a new order of Rs 98 crore for supply of carbon steel pipes from domestic oil and gas sector, to be executed in 5 to 12 months.
NALCO | Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC) and NALCO jointly received patent from Controller of Patent for an invention entitled "Determination of calcium in alumina hydrate, calcined alumina and process liquor".
NALCO | Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC) and NALCO jointly received patent from Controller of Patent for an invention entitled "Determination of calcium in alumina hydrate, calcined alumina and process liquor".
Ugro Capital | Sandeepkumar Zanvar resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company. Nomination and Remuneration Committee has recommended the elevation of Amit Gupta from Chief Treasury Officer of the company, as Chief Financial Officer in his place.
Ugro Capital | Sandeep Kumar Zanvar resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company. Nomination and Remuneration Committee has recommended the elevation of Amit Gupta from Chief Treasury Officer of the company, as Chief Financial Officer in his place.
IL&FS Transportation Networks | The company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Vishvaraj Infrastructure, to sell and transfer the entire equity shareholding held by the company in Warora Chandrapur Ballarpur Toll Road (WBCTRL).
IL&FS Transportation Networks | The company has entered into a share purchase agreement with Vishvaraj Infrastructure, to sell and transfer the entire equity shareholding held by the company in Warora Chandrapur Ballarpur Toll Road (WBCTRL).
Pasupati Acrylon | CARE has revised the credit rating in respect of bank facilities availed by the company and upgraded rating from BBB+/Stable to BBB+/Positive outlook for long term bank facilities, and re-affirmed rating A2 for short term bank facilities.
Pasupati Acrylon | CARE has revised the credit rating in respect of bank facilities availed by the company and upgraded rating from BBB+/Stable to BBB+/Positive outlook for long term bank facilities, and re-affirmed rating A2 for short term bank facilities.
Great Eastern Shipping Company | SBI Funds Management sold 8.4 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction on October 6, reducing shareholding to 2.85 percent from 3.43 percent earlier.
Great Eastern Shipping Company | SBI Funds Management sold 8.4 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction on October 6, reducing shareholding to 2.85 percent from 3.43 percent earlier.
The Mandhana Retail Ventures | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold 8.52 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions during October 5-7, reducing shareholding to 2.40 percent from 6.26 percent earlier.
The Mandhana Retail Ventures | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold 8.52 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions during October 5-7, reducing shareholding to 2.40 percent from 6.26 percent earlier.
Carborundum Universal | The company completed the acquisition 71.99 percent stake in PLUSS Advanced Technologies and as a result, PLUSS along with its wholly owned subsidiary in Netherlands - Pluss Advanced Technologies BV have become subsidiaries of the company.
Carborundum Universal | The company completed the acquisition 71.99 percent stake in PLUSS Advanced Technologies and as a result, PLUSS along with its wholly owned subsidiary in the  Netherlands - Pluss Advanced Technologies BV have become subsidiaries of the company.
JSW Energy | The company has signed a contract with GE Renewable Energy, a leading manufacturer of wind turbines, for procurement of 810 MW of onshore wind turbines for under-construction pipeline of renewable energy projects.
JSW Energy | The company has signed a contract with GE Renewable Energy, a leading manufacturer of wind turbines, for procurement of 810 MW of onshore wind turbines for under-construction pipeline of renewable energy projects.
Winsome Textile Industries | CARE reaffirmed BBB- rating for company's long term bank facilities and assigned stable outlook after removing from Credit watch with Negative Implications.
Winsome Textile Industries | CARE reaffirmed BBB- rating for company's long-term bank facilities and assigned stable outlook after removing from Credit watch with Negative Implications.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #stocks #Stocks in News #stocks in news today
first published: Oct 8, 2021 07:35 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.