Buzzing Stocks: TCS, Aditya Birla Capital, KPI Global Infrastructure, and other newsmakers

Tata Consultancy Services | The company will announce September 2021 quarter earnings on October 8.

Ansal Housing and Construction | Housing Development Finance Corporation sold 7,37,400 equity shares in the company at Rs 6.66 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Bharti Airtel (Rights Entitlement) | Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of VIEIF sold 22,26,009 equity shares in the company and Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund offloaded 20,98,907 shares at Rs 208.31 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Prevest Denpro | Ace investor Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India Private Limited acquired 92,800 equity shares in the company at Rs 228.91 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

G R Infraprojects | The company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary as special purpose vehicle - GR Amritsar Bathinda Highway Private Limited, to undertake Development of 6-lane Amritsar-Bathinda Greenfield section of NH-754A as a part of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Punjab on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I (Package-1).

Aditya Birla Capital | The company's shareholding in Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC reduced to 50.01 percent after IPO.

KPI Global Infrastructure | The company has signed new long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with GHCL Limited, Bhilad for sale of 1.25 MW solar power for a period of 20 years under Independent Power Producer (IPP) business vertical.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes | The company has received a new order of Rs 98 crore for supply of carbon steel pipes from domestic oil and gas sector, to be executed in 5 to 12 months.

NALCO | Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC) and NALCO jointly received patent from Controller of Patent for an invention entitled "Determination of calcium in alumina hydrate, calcined alumina and process liquor".

Ugro Capital | Sandeep Kumar Zanvar resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company. Nomination and Remuneration Committee has recommended the elevation of Amit Gupta from Chief Treasury Officer of the company, as Chief Financial Officer in his place.

IL&FS Transportation Networks | The company has entered into a share purchase agreement with Vishvaraj Infrastructure, to sell and transfer the entire equity shareholding held by the company in Warora Chandrapur Ballarpur Toll Road (WBCTRL).

Pasupati Acrylon | CARE has revised the credit rating in respect of bank facilities availed by the company and upgraded rating from BBB+/Stable to BBB+/Positive outlook for long term bank facilities, and re-affirmed rating A2 for short term bank facilities.

Great Eastern Shipping Company | SBI Funds Management sold 8.4 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction on October 6, reducing shareholding to 2.85 percent from 3.43 percent earlier.

The Mandhana Retail Ventures | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold 8.52 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions during October 5-7, reducing shareholding to 2.40 percent from 6.26 percent earlier.

Carborundum Universal | The company completed the acquisition 71.99 percent stake in PLUSS Advanced Technologies and as a result, PLUSS along with its wholly owned subsidiary in the Netherlands - Pluss Advanced Technologies BV have become subsidiaries of the company.

JSW Energy | The company has signed a contract with GE Renewable Energy, a leading manufacturer of wind turbines, for procurement of 810 MW of onshore wind turbines for under-construction pipeline of renewable energy projects.