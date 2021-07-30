Buzzing Stocks: Tatva Chintan Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Britannia and other stocks in news today

Results on July 30 | Britannia Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, UPL, Bandhan Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Allied Digital Services, Asahi India Glass, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Birla Tyres, Blue Dart Express, Chemfab Alkalis, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, LT Foods, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Exide Industries, Fairchem Organics, Finolex Industries, Gravita India, HIL, Hindustan Organic Chemicals, Jindal Saw, JK Paper, JSW Energy, Kansai Nerolac Paints, KEC International, Dr Lal PathLabs, Macrotech Developers, Marico, Nazara Technologies, PI Industries, Rossari Biotech, Shriram Transport Finance, Sundaram-Clayton, Sunteck Realty, V-Guard Industries, and Zydus Wellness will release quarterly earnings on July 30.

Results on July 31 | NTPC, IDFC First Bank, Action Construction Equipment, Bliss GVS Pharma, D-Link (India), KEI Industries, Relaxo Footwears, Reliance Home Finance, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Sobha, Surya Roshni, Titagarh Wagons, Unichem Laboratories, and Vinati Organics will release quarterly earnings on July 31.

Apollo Tricoat Tubes | Fumistic Gaming LLP acquired additional 2,00,029 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,650 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Garware Hi-Tech Films | Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia increased stake further in the company, buying additional 1,41,871 equity shares at Rs 1,005 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem | Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 6.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 2,171.74 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Ujjivan Financial Services | Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc sold 10.25 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 240.01 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | Societe Generale bought 33,91,400 equity shares in the company at Rs 278.44 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Vishal Fabrics | Cresta Fund acquired 4 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 117.9 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Tech Mahindra | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 1,353.2 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 1,081.4 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 10,197.6 crore from Rs 9,729.9 crore QoQ.

Container Corporation of India | The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 258.4 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 58.3 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,819.9 crore from Rs 1,194.2 crore YoY.

Raymond | The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 157.1 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 247.6 crore in Q1FY21, revenue shot up to Rs 825.7 crore from Rs 163.2 crore YoY.

JK Lakshmi Cement | The company reported higher standalone net profit at Rs 118.7 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 44.4 crore in Q1FY21, revenue surged to Rs 1,231.5 crore from Rs 825 crore YoY.

TVS Motor Company | The company reported profit at Rs 53.1 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 139.1 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,934.4 crore from Rs 1,431.7 crore YoY.

Ajanta Pharma | The company reported higher profit at Rs 173.7 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 147.8 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 748 crore from Rs 668.2 crore YoY.

ADF Foods | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 11.13 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 8.64 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 86.19 crore from Rs 73.87 crore YoY.