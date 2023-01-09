English
    Buzzing Stocks | Tata Steel, IDBI Bank, SBI Cards, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Sandip Das
    January 09, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST
    Tata Consultancy Services: TCS to announce December quarter earnings on January 9. The company to announce its December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings on January 9.
    Tata Steel: Tata Steel Q3 India business production up 4.2% at 5 million tonnes. India business production up 4.2% at 5 million tonne and delivery volumes down 3.6% at 4.73 million tonne, QoQ. Europe business production down 6.25% at 2.25 million tonne and Europe business Delivery volumes up 4.8% at 1.96 million tonne, QoQ.
    IDBI Bank: Emirates NBD & Prem Watsa-led Fairfax Group said to submit EOIs. Middle East banking powerhouse Emirates NBD and billionaire Prem Watsa-led Canada’s Fairfax Group are likely to have submitted EOI’s or expressions of interest earlier this week for a majority stake in IDBI Bank, multiple sources in the government and the industry familiar with the development told Moneycontrol.
    Titan Company: Titan Q3 combined sales up 12%. Total sales climbed by around 12 percent year-on-year during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. Last quarter company added a total of 111 new retail outlets and jewellery business grew 11 percent.
    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail to raise Rs 500 crore via NCDs. The company proposes to raise funds by issuing 5,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each issued at par aggregating to Rs 5,00,00,00,000 on private placement basis, on or after January 13.
    Wipro: Wipro to announce Q2FY23 results on January 13, 2023. The company to announce results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, on January 13, 2023.
    Tata Steel Long Products: Tata Steel Long Products Q3 Crude Steel production up 41.6% at 228 million tonne. Company's Crude Steel production up 41.6% at 228 million tonne and Direct Reduced Iron production down 10% at 183 million tonne, QoQ. Its Direct Reduced Iron sales were down 9.15% at 139 million tonne and Saleable Steel sales were down 23.56% at 194 million tonne, QoQ.
    Kalyan Jewellers: Kalyan Jewellers Q3 revenue up 13% in Q3FY2023. The company records consolidated revenue growth of approximately 13% in Q3FY2023. Witnessed revenue growth of ~ 12% for India operations.
    HCL Technologies: ODP Corporation has selected HCL Technologies as its primary IT partner. The ODP Corporation has selected HCL Technologies as its primary IT partner. HCLTech will be the IT partner for ODP for end-to-end IT operations and enterprise-wide digital transformation to support ODP’s business strategy in its Office Depot, ODP Business Solutions and Veyer business units.
    SBI Cards & Payment Services: SBI Cards & Payment Services re-appoints Rama Mohan Rao Amara as MD & CEO. The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on January 6, 2023, approved re-appointment of Mr. Rama Mohan Rao Amara as Managing Director & CEO (nominated by State Bank of India) of the company for a further period of one year w.e.f. January 30, 2023.
    Future Supply Chain Solutions: NCLT allows admission of insolvency petition against Future Supply Chain. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the insolvency plea filed against the company filed by DHL E-commerce (India) Pvt Ltd, claiming default.
    National Fertilizers: National Fertilizers xlocks 27% growth in fertilizer sale during Apr-Dec 2022. The company clocks a growth of 27% in total fertilizer sale during April- December 2022 as compared to corresponding period last year (CPLY). The company reported total fertilizer sale of 49.71 lakh MT compared to CPLY of 39.25 lakh MT which is best ever in its history.
    RSWM: RSWM rights issue closes; over-subscribed by 1.31 times. The company's right issue closes on January 6. The issue over-subscribed by approximately 1.31 times.
    Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences makes further investment in subsidiary. The company makes further investment by acquiring an additional equity stake of 5.53% in Sarvejana Healthcare Private Limited, subsidiary Company. Consequently, the company now holds 56.61% of the total paid-up equity share capital of Sarvejana Healthcare
    Lupin: Lupin receives approval from USFDA. The comapny receives approval from USFDA for Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release tablets.
    Dhruv Consultancy Services: NHAI, Navi Mumbai awards contract worth Rs 11,17,80,000 to Dhruv Consultancy Services. National Highways Authority of India, Navi Mumbai has awarded contract worth Rs 11,17,80,000.
    Sical Logistics: Resolution applicant infuses initial fund of Rs 65 crore in Sical Logistics. Resolution applicant infuses initial fund of Rs 65 crore as per the approved resolution plan.
    Karur Vysya Bank: CRISIL reaffirms CRISIL A1+ to Karur Vysya Bank. CRISIL reaffirms CRISIL A1+ to company's Certificate of Deposits Programme of Rs 3,000 crore.
    JK Cement: JK Cement arm invests Rs 153 crore in Acro Paints. A wholly owned subsidiary JK Paints & Coatings initially/at first tranche invested an amount of Rs 153 crore and completed the acquisition of 60 percent equity shares of Acro Paints.
    Gland Pharma: Gland Pharma arm to acquire 100% stake in Cenexi. Singapore subsidiary, Gland Pharma International PTE. has enters into a share purchase agreement with FPCI Sino French Midcap Fund and others to acquire 100% stake in Cenexi and the Cenexi Holding Entities.
    Religare Enterprises: Religare Enterprises' non-executive independent director resigns. The Non-Executive Independent Director, Vijayalakshmi Rajaram Iyer, tendered his resignation.
    TCPL Packaging: TCPL Packaging further invests in rights issue of its subsidiary company. Company further invested in rights issue of its subsidiary company viz Creative Offset Printers Private Limited (COPPL) and has been allotted 45,844 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 2.59 crore. Company holds 84.07 % of the share capital of COPPL.
    Kamat Hotels: Kamat Hotels' shareholders approves issue of convertible warrants to promoters. Shareholders approves issue of convertible warrants to promoters and non-promoters.
    Phoenix Mills: Phoenix Mills' consumption up 122% YoY at Rs 9,265 million. Consumption in December 2022 at Rs 9,265 million, 122% of December 2019, while retail collection in December 2022 stood at Rs 1,920 million.
    General Insurance Corporation of India: CARE Ratings re-affirms CARE AAA rating to General Insurance Corporation. CARE Ratings re-affirms CARE AAA rating with Stable outlook.
