Buzzing Stocks | Tata Steel, IDBI Bank, SBI Cards, and others in news today

1/25 Tata Consultancy Services: The company will announce its December quarter (Q3FY23) earnings on January 9.

2/25 Tata Steel: India business production up 4.2% at 5 million tonne and delivery volumes down 3.6% at 4.73 million tonne, QoQ. Europe business production down 6.25% at 2.25 million tonne and Europe business Delivery volumes up 4.8% at 1.96 million tonne, QoQ.

3/25 IDBI Bank: Emirates Middle East banking powerhouse Emirates NBD and billionaire Prem Watsa-led Canada’s Fairfax Group are likely to have submitted EOIs or expressions of interest earlier this week for a majority stake in IDBI Bank, multiple sources in the government and the industry familiar with the development told Moneycontrol.

4/25 Titan Company: Total sales climbed by around 12% year-on-year during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. Last quarter company added a total of 111 new retail outlets and jewellery business grew 11%.

5/25 Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: The company proposes to raise funds by issuing 5,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each issued at par aggregating to Rs 5,00,00,00,000 on private placement basis, on or after January 13.

6/25 Wipro: The company will announce results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, on January 13.

7/25 Tata Steel Long Products: The company's Crude Steel production up 41.6% at 228 million tonne and Direct Reduced Iron production down 10% at 183 million tonne, QoQ. Its Direct Reduced Iron sales were down 9.15% at 139 million tonne and Saleable Steel sales were down 23.56% at 194 million tonne, QoQ.

8/25 Kalyan Jewellers: The company records consolidated revenue growth of approximately 13% in Q3FY2023. The jewellery retailer recorded a revenue growth of 12% for its India operations.

9/25 HCL Technologies: ODP Corporation has selected HCL Technologies as its primary IT partner. HCLTech will be the IT partner for ODP for end-to-end IT operations and enterprise-wide digital transformation to support ODP’s business strategy in its Office Depot, ODP Business Solutions and Veyer business units.

10/25 SBI Cards & Payment Services: The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on January 6, 2023, approved re-appointment of Rama Mohan Rao Amara as the managing director and CEO (nominated by State Bank of India) of the company for a further period of one year from January 30.

11/25 Future Supply Chain Solutions: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted the insolvency plea filed against the company filed by DHL E-commerce (India) Pvt Ltd, claiming default.

12/25 National Fertilizers: The company has clocked a growth of 27% in total fertilizer sale during April- December 2022 as compared to corresponding period last year (CPLY). It reported total fertilizer sale of 49.71 lakh MT compared to CPLY of 39.25 lakh MT which is best ever in its history.

13/25 RSWM: The company's right issue closes on January 6. The issue over-subscribed by approximately 1.31 times.

14/25 Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The company makes further investment by acquiring an additional equity stake of 5.53% in Sarvejana Healthcare Private Limited, subsidiary Company. Consequently, the company now holds 56.61% of the total paid-up equity share capital of Sarvejana Healthcare.

15/25 Lupin: The company has received approval from the USFDA for Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release tablets.

16/25 Dhruv Consultancy Services: National Highways Authority of India, Navi Mumbai has awarded contract worth Rs 11,17,80,000 to the company.

17/25 Sical Logistics: Resolution applicant infuses an initial fund of Rs 65 crore as per the approved resolution plan.

18/25 Karur Vysya Bank: CRISIL has reaffirmed the CRISIL A1+ rating to company's Certificate of Deposits Programme of Rs 3,000 crore.

19/25 JK Cement: A wholly owned subsidiary JK Paints & Coatings initially or at first tranche invested an amount of Rs 153 crore and completed the acquisition of 60 percent equity shares of Acro Paints.

20/25 Gland Pharma: Singapore subsidiary, Gland Pharma International PTE. has enters into a share purchase agreement with FPCI Sino French Midcap Fund and others to acquire 100% stake in Cenexi and the Cenexi Holding Entities.

21/25 Religare Enterprises: Non-Executive Independent Director Vijayalakshmi Rajaram Iyer has tendered his resignation.

22/25 TCPL Packaging: The company further invested in rights issue of its subsidiary company such as Creative Offset Printers Private Limited (COPPL) and has been allotted 45,844 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 2.59 crore. Company holds 84.07% of the share capital of COPPL.

23/25 Kamat Hotels: Kamat Hotels' shareholders approves issue of convertible warrants to promoters. Shareholders approves issue of convertible warrants to promoters and non-promoters.

24/25 Phoenix Mills: Consumption in December 2022 at Rs 9,265 million, 122% of December 2019, while retail collection in December 2022 stood at Rs 1,920 million.