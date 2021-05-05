Buzzing Stocks: Tata Steel, Greaves Cotton, HAL and others that will be in focus today

Results on May 5: Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Angel Broking, Blue Dart Express, Ceat, Coral India Finance & Housing, Craftsman Automation, Deepak Nitrite, Gillette India, Integra Garments and Textiles, JM Financial, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Maithan Alloys, Megasoft, Oracle Financial Services Software, ABB Power Products and Systems India, Sangam (India), Shalby, and Surana Solar will release quarterly earnings on May 5.

Mirc Electronics: Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd sold 31,23,721 equity shares of the company at Rs 14.91 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Larsen &Toubro Infotech: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 545.7 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 519.3 crore in Q3 FY21, revenue rose to Rs 3,269.4 crore from Rs 3,152.8 crore.

Ashapura Minechem: Equity Intelligence India Pvt Ltd & Porinju Veliyath sold 650 equity shares of the company via open market transaction on May 4, reducing the stake to 3.2597% from 3.2605% earlier.

Greaves Cotton: The company reported a higher consolidated profit of Rs 13.65 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 0.55 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 520.4 crore from Rs 386.19 crore.

Affle (India): The company's Fund Raising Committee closed its QIB issue on May 4 and approved the issue price at Rs 5,200 per share, for 11,53,845 equity shares to be allotted to the eligible qualified institutional buyers.

EIH Associated Hotels: The company reported a loss of Rs 0.95 crore in Q4 FY21 against a profit at Rs 10.74 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue fell to Rs 48.2 crore from Rs 70.6 crore.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: Profit stood at Rs 98.33 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 91.1 crore in Q3 FY20, revenue rose to Rs 759.66 crore from Rs 656.05 crore. The company declared a special interim dividend of Rs 150 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21.

Hindustan Aeronautics: The company and Rolls-Royce have signed an MoU to establish packaging, installation, marketing and services support for Rolls-Royce MT30 marine engines in India.

Adani Total Gas: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 143.73 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 121.41 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 614.47 crore from Rs 490.32 crore.

RBL Bank: The company reported a profit of Rs 75.34 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 114.36 crore in Q4 FY20, net interest income fell to Rs 906.04 crore from Rs 1,020.98 crore.

Ambuja Cements: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 5.22 lakh equity shares of Ambuja Cements via open market transaction on May 3, increasing stake to 5.01% from 4.99% earlier.

IIFL Securities: The company reported a higher consolidated profit of Rs 77.31 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 37.25 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue increased to Rs 238.12 crore from Rs 196.53 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The company reported a higher consolidated profit of Rs 1,320.69 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 340.21 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue rose to Rs 3,607.9 crore from Rs 2,921.19 crore. Deepak Maheshwari resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Elantas Beck India: The company reported a profit of Rs 18.12 crore in Q1 CY21 against Rs 13.3 crore in Q1 CY20, revenue rose to Rs 129.08 crore from Rs 105.18 crore.

Maharashtra Seamless: L&T Mutual Fund sold 14,04,024 equity shares (2.1% stake) of the company via open market transaction on April 30, reducing stake to 2.92% from 5.02% earlier.