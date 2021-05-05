MARKET NEWS

Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
Buzzing Stocks: Tata Steel, Greaves Cotton, HAL and others that will be in focus today

Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the bell.

Moneycontrol News
May 05, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST
Results on May 5: Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Angel Broking, Blue Dart Express, Ceat, Coral India Finance & Housing, Craftsman Automation, Deepak Nitrite, Gillette India, Integra Garments and Textiles, JM Financial, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Maithan Alloys, Megasoft, Oracle Financial Services Software, ABB Power Products and Systems India, Sangam (India), Shalby, and Surana Solar will release quarterly earnings on May 5.
Mirc Electronics | Company reported loss at Rs 10.74 crore in Q1FY21 against profit at Rs 0.88 crore, revenue dropped to Rs 94.54 crore versus Rs 177.57 crore YoY.
Mirc Electronics: Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd sold 31,23,721 equity shares of the company at Rs 14.91 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Larsen &Toubro Infotech: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 545.7 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 519.3 crore in Q3 FY21, revenue rose to Rs 3,269.4 crore from Rs 3,152.8 crore.
Ashapura Minechem | Promoter Ashapura Industrial Finance has acquired 20,000 equity shares of Ashapura Minechem via open market transaction on March 16. As a result, the shareholding of promoter increased to 15.97 percent from 15.95 percent earlier. The stock closed 2.15 percent lower at Rs 116 on March 17. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 143 on January 8, 2021, and a low of Rs 18.70 on March 31, 2020. The market-cap of the company stands at Rs 1,009.04 crore. In terms of technicals, the current rating by Moneycontrol on the stock is Neutral. The important support levels for the stock are placed at Rs 117.23-115.72, while resistance is placed at Rs 120.63-122.52, data from Moneycontrol.com showed.
Ashapura Minechem: Equity Intelligence India Pvt Ltd & Porinju Veliyath sold 650 equity shares of the company via open market transaction on May 4, reducing the stake to 3.2597% from 3.2605% earlier.
Greaves Cotton: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 13.65 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 0.55 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 520.4 crore from Rs 386.19 crore YoY.
Affle (India): The company's Fund Raising Committee closed its QIB issue on May 4, and approved the issue price at Rs 5,200 per share, for 11,53,845 equity shares to be allotted to the eligible qualified institutional buyers.
EIH Associated Hotels: The company reported loss at Rs 0.95 crore in Q4FY21 against profit at Rs 10.74 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 48.2 crore from Rs 70.6 crore YoY.
The contribution towards vaccines will be on top of P&G’s CSR funds earmarked for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: Profit stood at Rs 98.33 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 91.1 crore in Q3 FY20, revenue rose to Rs 759.66 crore from Rs 656.05 crore. The company declared a special interim dividend of Rs 150 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21.
Hindustan Aeronautics | The company declared second interim dividend of Rs 15 per share of Rs 10 each for FY21.
Hindustan Aeronautics: The company and Rolls-Royce have signed an MoU to establish packaging, installation, marketing and services support for Rolls-Royce MT30 marine engines in India.
Adani Total Gas: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 143.73 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 121.41 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 614.47 crore from Rs 490.32 crore YoY.
RBL Bank: The company reported a profit of Rs 75.34 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 114.36 crore in Q4 FY20, net interest income fell to Rs 906.04 crore from Rs 1,020.98 crore.
Ambuja Cements: Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 5.22 lakh equity shares in Ambuja Cements via open market transaction on May 3, increasing stake to 5.01% from 4.99% earlier.
IIFL Securities: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 77.31 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 37.25 crore in Q4FY20, revenue increased to Rs 238.12 crore from Rs 196.53 crore YoY.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,320.69 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 340.21 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 3,607.9 crore from Rs 2,921.19 crore YoY. Deepak Maheshwari resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Elantas Beck India: The company reported higher profit at Rs 18.12 crore in Q1CY21 against Rs 13.3 crore in Q1CY20, revenue rose to Rs 129.08 crore from Rs 105.18 crore YoY.
Prakash Pipes  | In the September quarter, Rakesh Junjhunwala held a 1.53 percent holding in the stock, and FIIs have increased its stake to 0.28 percent from 0.26 percent in the June quarter. In FY21 so far the stock price has risen 179 percent to Rs 65.25 as on October 26.
Maharashtra Seamless: L&T Mutual Fund sold 14,04,024 equity shares (2.1% stake) of the company via open market transaction on April 30, reducing stake to 2.92% from 5.02% earlier.
Satin Creditcare Network: The company received a senior loan facility of $5 million from Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank – OeEB, Austria through external commercial borrowing channel.
