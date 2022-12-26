Buzzing Stocks | Tata Motors, NDTV, Landmark Cars and others in news today

Tata Motors: Tata Motors subsidiary TML CV Mobility Solutions has received a contract from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for operation of 1,500 electric buses in New Delhi. TML will supply, operate and maintain 1,500 units of 12-metre low-floor air-conditioned electric buses for a period of 12 years.

Alkem Laboratories: Eight Roads Ventures India Healthcare IV LP, and F-Prime Capital Partners Life Sciences Fund VI LP are going to pick 8% stake in Enzene Biosciences, a subsidiary of the company. The transaction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and the company received Rs 161.48 crore against 8% stake. The funding will propel capacity expansions in India and United States.

Union Bank of India: The bank has raised Rs 663 crore via allotment of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 bonds.

Gateway Distriparks: The company has completed its acquisition of 99.92% shareholding in Kashipur Infrastructure and Freight Terminal (KIFTPL) from its majority shareholders - Apollo Logisolutions, India Glycols, and Kashipur Holdings, for Rs 144.47 crore.

India Glycols: The company has transferred 42.31% shareholding in joint venture company to Gateway Distriparks, and has received Rs 61.17 crore. Its affiliate also transferred 6.61% stake in JV to Gateway. Additionally, it has signed an agreement to sell 7.544 acres land which forms part of the private freight terminal owned and operated by JV, for Rs 8.97 crore.

Deep Industries: The company has received Letter of Award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, for hiring of gas compression services at Balol GGS I for a period of three years. The total estimated value of the said contract is Rs 135.19 crore.

SJVN: The company has expanded its footprint in wind energy as it has won the full quoted capacity of 100 MW wind power project at Rs 2.90 per unit on build-own-and-operate basis through e-reverse auction.

Veranda Learning Solutions: Subsidiary Brain4ce Educations Solutions (under brand name Edureka) has signed an agreement with PURDUE University USA to collaborate and provide online certification for post graduate programs (PGP). Under this collaboration, Edureka has already enrolled over 850 students to date.

Quess Corp: The company said due to changed market scenario, the board has decided to withdraw the proposal of the scheme of amalgamation of Allsec Technologies with the company. The board has appointed Kamal Pal Hoda as the Group Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from January 10, 2023 in place of N Ravi Vishwanath.

Selan Exploration Technology: The company has appointed Raajeev Tirupati as its chief financial officer with immediate effect.

Punjab National Bank: The public sector lender has raised Rs 582 crore via allotment of Additional Tier-1 bonds to 10 investors, at a coupon rate of 8.4% per annum on a private placement basis.

Karnataka Bank: The bank has received approval from Reserve Bank of India for appointment of Sekhar Rao as its Executive Director. Rao is appointed as Executive Director of the bank for a period of three years.

Infibeam Avenues: The fintech company has received perpetual license from the Reserve Bank of India for its bill payments business, BillAvenue. With this, BillAvenue will operate as a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) under Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS). As a BBPOU, BillAvenue operates as both biller and customer operating unit onboarding Billers and Agent Institutions to service the customers.

New Delhi Television: Billionaire Gautam Adani will control 64.71% stake in NDTV as founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have decided to transfer 27.26% stake in in the company to Adani. Adani via RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial already held more than 37% in NDTV after an open offer and an earlier acquisition of a company owned by the founders. After this transaction, founders will hold 5% stake in NDTV.