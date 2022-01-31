Buzzing Stocks | Tata Motors, L&T, Sun Pharma, Britannia and others in news today

Results on January 31: More than 100 companies will release their quarterly earnings on January 31 including Tata Motors, BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, UPL, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, DLF, Aarti Drugs, ADF Foods, Ajanta Pharma, LT Foods, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Edelweiss Financial Services, Exide Industries, GIC Housing Finance, Housing Development & Infrastructure, Hester Biosciences, Infibeam Avenues, Jindal Saw, KEC International, KPIT Technologies, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Navin Fluorine International, Satin Creditcare Network, Shipping Corporation of India, Suven Life Sciences, UCO Bank, Venus Remedies, and Voltamp Transformers.

L&T: The company recorded lower profit at Rs 2,054.74 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 2,466.7 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 39,562.92 crore from Rs 35,596.42 crore YoY.

Britannia Industries: The company reported lower profit at Rs 369.18 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 452.64 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 3,574.98 crore from Rs 3,165.61 crore YoY.

Marico: The company clocked higher profit at Rs 317 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 312 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 2,407 crore from Rs 2,122 crore YoY.

Bharat Electronics: The company reported higher standalone profit at Rs 583.37 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 261.9 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 3,693.7 crore from Rs 2,296.2 crore YoY.

Crompton Greaves Consumer: The company reported lower profit at Rs 148.2 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 151 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,410.5 crore from Rs 1,348.1 crore YoY.

AU Small Finance Bank: The bank reported lower profit at Rs 302 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 479 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 820.5 crore from Rs 633.1 crore YoY.

Happiest Minds Technologies: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 48.92 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 44.44 crore in Q2FY22, revenue rose to Rs 283.94 crore from Rs 264.53 crore QoQ.

Info Edge: The company reported higher standalone profit at Rs 329.1 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 69.87 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 403.26 crore from Rs 272.3 crore YoY.

Suzlon Energy: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 37.73 crore in Q3FY22 against loss of Rs 118.06 crore in Q3FY21, total income jumped to Rs 1,615.01 crore from Rs 959.52 crore YoY.

Chemplast Sanmar: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 236.86 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 159.90 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 1,451.68 crore from Rs 1,088.38 crore YoY.

CARE Ratings: The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 14.89 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 18.94 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 56.16 crore from Rs 55.6 crore YoY.

Oberoi Realty: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 467.53 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 286.65 crore in Q3FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 832.01 crore from Rs 828.41 crore YoY.

Rolex Rings: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company acquired 10,812 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on January 27, increasing shareholding to 5 percent from 4.96 percent earlier.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The bank reported lower profit at Rs 108.10 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 110.69 crore in Q3FY21, net interest income jumped to Rs 540.81 crore from Rs 483.86 crore YoY.

Blue Dart Express: The company reported higher profit at Rs 123.42 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 95.32 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 1,254.75 crore from Rs 1,037.12 crore YoY.

SJVN: The company has bagged order to supply 200 MW of solar power in Bihar for 25 years.

Karnataka Bank: The bank reported higher profit at Rs 146.5 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 135.3 crore in Q3FY21, net interest income rose to Rs 622.7 crore from Rs 614.05 crore YoY.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals: The company clocked sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 245.5 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 97.2 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 2,667 crore from Rs 2,146.1 crore YoY.

Ganesha Ecosphere: BOFA Securities Europe SA acquired 1,62,830 equity shares in the company at Rs 624.51 per share, and Rohan Gupta bought 2 lakh shares at Rs 585 per share on the NSE, however, Mcap India Fund sold 5.5 lakh shares at Rs 585 per share on the NSE and 3 lakh shares at Rs 589.54 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.