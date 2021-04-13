English
Buzzing Stocks | Tata Consultancy Services, Satin Creditcare Network and others that will be in focus today

Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the bell.

April 13, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST
Tata Consultancy Services | TCS reported 6.3 percent sequential growth in Q4FY21 consolidated profit at Rs 9,246 crore, and revenue grew by 4 percent QoQ to Rs 43,705 crore. Revenue growth in constant currency stood at 4.2 percent QoQ in Q4.
Power Mech Projects | CARE revised credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to 'A-' from A, while maintaining stable outlook.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) | CARE reaffirmed the credit rating on company's long term bank facilities at A+, with stable outlook, and long term / short term bank facilities (of Rs 1,415 crore) at A+ (Stable) / A1.
Satin Creditcare Network | The company's assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 7,274 crore as on March 2021, a growth of 5.3 percent QoQ, indicating that the growth has started kicking in, said Satin, adding for FY21, the company maintained sufficient liquidity of Rs 1,469 crore and raised Rs 4,312 crore including direct assignment transactions of Rs 743 crore. The collection efficiency trend was 98.2 percent in December 2020, 95.6 percent in January 2021, 97.3 percent in February 2021, and 105.0 percent in March 2021.
NBCC (India) | NBCC (India) said it has been awarded the work order for engagement as project management consultant (PMC) for construction of FCIL office building at Noida, Sector-1. NBCC is the project management consultant for this project value of Rs 65.10 crore at PMC fee of 7 percent.
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings | CARE assigned 'A-' rating (stable outlook) to company's long term bank facilities and 'A1' rating to short term bank facilities, which factored in company's plan to venture into real estate segment.
Hindustan Copper | Hindustan Copper closed its qualified institutional placement issue and approved the issue price of Rs 119.60 per equity share for the issue. (Image: Reuters)
Strides Pharma Science | Smallcap World Fund Inc acquired 14,93,317 equity shares in Strides Pharma at Rs 849.92 per share on the NSE and bought 5,96,895 equity shares at Rs 849.99 per share on the BSE. However, HDFC Mutual Fund sold 7 lakh shares at Rs 850 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Brigade Enterprises | Vanguard Funds Public Limited Company through Vanguard FTSE All World ETF acquired 16,72,090 equity shares in real estate company Brigade Enterprises at Rs 257.33 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
