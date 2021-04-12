Buzzing Stocks | Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Steel and others that will be in focus today

Tata Consultancy Services | The meeting of the board of directors of TCS is scheduled on April 12 to consider the audited financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021, and recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences | The board of directors of the company approved the amalgamation of Aurore Life Science, Empyrean Lifesciences and Hydra Active Pharma Sciences with itself. "The combination creates a pure play API company of scale with strong presence in regulated markets, emerging markets, a broad product portfolio, robust operations infrastructure, excellent R&D capabilities and clear synergies to further accelerate growth for the combined entity," Solara said in its BSE filing.

Timken India | HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 9.2 lakh equity shares of ball and roller bearing maker Timken India at Rs 1,360 per share. However, Tricot Investments sold 11.20 lakh equity shares of the company at same price, the bulk deals data available on the NSE showed. Tricot Investments had held 2.36 percent equity stake (or 17,76,874 equity shares) in Timken India as of December 2020.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality | UTI Mutual Fund acquired 1.7752 percent equity stake in casual dining restaurant chain operator Barbeque Nation via open market operations on April 8, taking its total shareholding in the company to 5.0188 percent.

Castrol India | Castrol and Ki Mobility Solutions have entered into an exclusive supply arrangement in India wherein Castrol shall supply lubricant products to Ki Mobility's multi-brand workshops.

Balrampur Chini Mills | The company informed exchanges that rating agency ICRA has re-affirmed the credit ratings for both long-term and short-term as 'AA' and 'A1+' respectively. However, the outlook on the long-term rating has been revised from Stable to Positive, it said.

JSW Steel | State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India held 4.80 percent equity stake (11,60,57,427 equity shares) in JSW Steel as of March 2021, increasing from 4.02 percent shareholding held by LIC itself in the name of LICI New Endowment Plus-Growth Fund at the end of December 2020.

Jubilant Foodworks | US-based investment firm Sands Capital Management LLC acquired 2.9825 percent stake in Jubilant Foodworks via open market transactions on March 31, 2021. As a result, Sands Capital's shareholding in the company increased to 7.0256 percent from 5.0075 percent earlier.

Tata Steel | Mutual Funds increased their shareholding in Tata Steel to 11.58 percent at the end of March 2021, from 10.05 percent stake at the end of December 2020. Foreign portfolio investors increased stake in the steel company to 18.56 percent from 16.87 percent and insurance cut down their stake to 13.49 percent from 15.59 percent in same periods. The name of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, which held 1.36 percent stake in December quarter, did not appear in March quarter 2021.

Shri Bajrang Alliance | Shri Bajrang Alliance informed exchange that Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC) has agreed for providing capital & interest subsidy under Chhattisgarh State Food Processing Mission Policy 2019-24 for an amount of Rs 5 crore as capital subsidy and Rs 2 crore as interest subsidy to the company for setting up of food processing industries in Raipur.

VIP Industries | Rekha Jhunjhunwala - Partner of Rare Investments held 2.32 percent equity stake (or 32,73,400 equity shares) in the company as of March 2021. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala through two accounts had held 5.31 percent shareholding (or 75,00,400 equity shares) in the company as of December 2020.