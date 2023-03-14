Buzzing Stocks: Tata Chemicals, NALCO, GAIL India, and others in news today

1/12

: Fitch Ratings on March 13 revised the outlook on the Company’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the rating at 'BB+'.: The company's board of directors in its meeting held on March 13 approved the payment of the 2nd interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 918.32 crore for the financial year 2022-23. The company has fixed March 21 as the record date.: GAIL (India) Limited has declared an interim dividend for FY23 of 40 percent on the paid-up equity share capital, which is Rs 4 per equity share. The total dividend amount will be Rs 2,630 crore with a record date of March 21. Based on the current shareholding of the Government of India (51.52%), a dividend of Rs 1,355 crore shall be paid to the government, while other shareholders will receive Rs 1,275 crore.: The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed an inspection of Lupin's Bioresearch Centre in Pune. Lupin Bioresearch Centre conducts BA/BE, PK/PD, In-vitro BE and biosimilar studies. The inspection closed without any observation. The Centre has successfully undergone its seventh consecutive onsite inspection.: The board of directors of Sun TV at their meeting held on March 13, 2023 have declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.: The Company said it has obtained total order amounted to Rs 96.39 crore (including GST) for supply 3LPE Coated steel pipes from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited for City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in three geographical areas in the state of Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The order is to be executed within 8.5 months.: BL Kashyap and Sons Limited has secured orders from domestic unrelated clients aggregating to Rs 158 crore, excluding GST. This includes construction of Business Park Campus at Bengaluru worth Rs 89 crore, excluding GST, and construction of Residential Complex at Bengaluru worth Rs 69 crore, excluding GST. These projects are expected to be completed within 24 months from the date of award. The current order book of the company stands at Rs 2089 crore, excluding GST.: A committee of Rama Vision at its meeting held today, allotted 4,00,000 convertible warrants at a issue price of Rs 57.10 on preferential basis to the persons belonging to promoter's category, after receipt of subscription amount, equivalent to 25 percent of the issue price. The rest will be paid when promoters exercise their rights within next 18 months.: The Workmen Union at Sugar Unit-II situated at Mysore and Sugar Unit-Ill situated at Chamarajnagar Karnataka have called a strike with effect from March 10 regarding wage settlement and other related demands, the company said in an exchange notification. The company is monitoring the situation and steps have been taken for smooth operations of the units and to minimise the disruptions, it added.: Krsnaa Diagnostics said it has operationalized 100 more Pathology Collection Centers to provide services of Lab Investigation Facilities under Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thakeray Chikitsa for BMC Dispensaries and Hospitals in Mumbai. With this, the Company has operationalized 300 Pathology collection centers as on the date.: Dhanlaxmi Fabrics said it will be shutting its processing unit at Dombivali for 6-8 months as the 30-year old factory need to go for a major renovation. The renovation work will start on April 1. However the Weaving Unit of the Company located at Kolhapur will remain in operations, it said.: The company has received an order from Taraspinning Mills Limited, Bangladesh and Khadiza Sadek Spinning Mills Limited, Bangladesh for Indian Raw Cotton value aggregating at $2,716,091.84. Order needs to be delivered by April 30, 2023, said the company.