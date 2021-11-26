Buzzing Stocks: Tarsons Products, Aro Granite Industries, GTL and others in news today

Tarsons Products | The company will make its debut on the bourses on November 26. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 662 per share.

Aro Granite Industries | Lodha Chanchal Devi acquired 2 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 74.16 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

GTL | Punjab National Bank sold 9,62,872 equity shares in the company at Rs 15.6 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 23,59,500 equity shares in the company at Rs 221.75 per share and Societe Generale offloaded 27,40,400 equity shares in the company at Rs 221.34 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

SIS Ltd | American Funds Fundamental Investors acquired 26,27,271 equity shares in the company at Rs 535 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Jyoti Structures | Follis Advisory LLP picked up 10.65 percent stake (7.5 crore shares) in the company through preferential allotment.

Nazara Technologies | The company completed acquisition of OpenPlay Technologies and OpenPlay has become the wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Moneyboxx Finance | The company on December 1 will consider fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/warrants/convertible instruments through preferential allotment.

Aurobindo Pharma | Life Insurance Corporation of India bought 79,000 equity shares in the company via open market transaction on November 24, increasing shareholding to 5.01 percent from 4.99 percent earlier.

Visagar Financial Services | The board has approved sub-division of face value of equity shares from Rs 2 to Re 1, and issue of bonus equity shares of Re 1 each in the ratio of 1 share of Re 1 each for every 2 shares of Re 1 each held by members.

Kirloskar Pneumatic | HDFC Asset Management Company sold 16.58 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transaction on November 23, reducing shareholding to 3.62 percent from 6.19 percent earlier.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries | The company has agreed to acquire a majority stake in ISMT by subscribing to equity shares of ISMT through preferential allotment and sole control over the ISMT.

Engineers India | The company and Chempolis OY, Finland have signed a strategic alliance for conversion of biomass to green fuels.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Indian Navy has commissioned the Fourth Scorpene Class Submarine i.e (INS Vela) built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.