Buzzing Stocks: RBL Bank, Supriya Lifescience, Bliss GVS Pharma, and other stocks in news today

Stocks In News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST
Supriya Lifescience | The company will make its debut on the bourses on December 28. The final issue price is fixed at Rs 274 per share.
Sastasundar Ventures | Ace investor Ashish Kacholia acquired 2.25 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 447 per share, however, Microsec Vision Trust One sold 2.25 lakh shares at same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Bliss GVS Pharma | Prarthana Enterprises bought 7,52,570 equity shares in the company at Rs 112.12 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
HP Adhesives | Foreign investor Saint Capital Fund exited the company, selling 2,64,287 equity shares at Rs 315 per share and investor Moneywise Financial Services sold 1.6 lakh shares at same price, however, Vijay Jayantilal Sanghavi acquired 1.15 lakh shares in the company at Rs 315 per share and BW Traders bought 1,25,649 shares at Rs 315 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
IIFL Wealth Management | The company has approved the allotment of 1,200 rated secured redeemable principal protected market linked non-convertible debentures, aggregating to Rs 120 crore, on a private placement basis.
Gokaldas Exports | ICRA has upgraded the long-term rating for the captioned Line of Credit (LOC) of company to A- (positive) from BBB (stable). The outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. Similarly, the rating agency has upgraded the short-term rating for the captioned LOC to A2+ from A3+.
Lippi Systems | The company has entered into an agreement for the sale and transfer of machineries with Image Gravures, a Partnership Firm, for Rs 9.45 crore.
Shyam Metalics and Energy | The company announced 20 percent increase in sponge iron manufacturing capacity, boosting from 1.39 MTPA to 1.67 million tonnes per annum.
Maharashtra Seamless | The company has successfully bagged Rs 150.70 crore orders from PSU companies for supply of ERW and seamless pipes.
GR Infraprojects | The Provisional Completion certificate has been issued by the Independent Engineer for "development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package-VII) from Mojrapur to Bijaura (Ghazipur) in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis, and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation.
Siemens | A joint venture between TRIL Urban Transport, a Tata Group company, and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH, a subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services, under public private partnership route (PPP) will develop the metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, Pune. The joint venture has formed a special purpose company called Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited.
RBL Bank | The bank announced the signing of the agreement with Bajaj Finance for the extension of the partnership of co-branded credit cards for a period of 5 years to December 2026.
Moneycontrol News
