MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, Wipro and other stocks in news today

Stocks In News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
September 14, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST
Zee Entertainment: The company's largest shareholders has called EGM seeking removal of Puneet Goenka from board.
Zee Entertainment: The company's largest shareholders has called EGM seeking removal of Puneet Goenka from board.
Dish TV India | The Hindustan Tiimes acquired 2 crore equity shares in the company at Rs 19.22 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Dish TV India | The Hindustan Times acquired 2 crore equity shares of the company at Rs 19.22 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. (Representative Image)
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre | The stock will make debut on the bourses on September 14. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 531 per share.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre | The stock will debut on the bourses today. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 531 per share.
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCL Tech: The company has signed strategic partnership with South Korean company HANCOM for tech solutions.
Ami Organics | The company will list its equity shares on the BSE and NSE on September 14. The offer price has been fixed at Rs 610 per equity share.
Ami Organics | The company will list its equity shares on the BSE and NSE today. The offer price has been fixed at Rs 610 per equity share.
Redington (India) | Step down subsidiary Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. Turkey concluded its binding Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100 percent shares of Brightstar Telekomünikasyon Dagitim Ltd. Sti, for $35 million.
Redington (India) | Step down subsidiary Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. Turkey concluded its binding Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100 percent shares of Brightstar Telekomünikasyon Dagitim Ltd. Sti, for $35 million.
DCM Shriram | The company has approved the proposal to acquire 17,32,500 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Shriram Axiall (SAPL), from Axiall LLC, being entire 50 percent of stake held by Axiall LLC in SAPL. Shriram Axiall is a 50 |50 joint venture between the company and Axiall LLC, (USA).
DCM Shriram | The company has approved the proposal to acquire 17,32,500 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Shriram Axiall (SAPL), from Axiall LLC, being entire 50 percent of stake held by Axiall LLC in SAPL. Shriram Axiall is a 50 |50 joint venture between the company and Axiall LLC, (USA).
KNR Constructions | The company received a Letter of Acceptance for Hyderabad Growth Corridor (HGCL) - widening of existing service roads from Nanakramguda to TSPA and Narsingi to Kollur and BT Overlay of Bitumen pavement from Gachibowli to Shamshabad of Outer Ring Road, Hyderabad. The contract is worth Rs 312.79 crore and is to be completed within a period of 15 months from the date of signing of the Agreement.
KNR Constructions | The company received a Letter of Acceptance for Hyderabad Growth Corridor (HGCL) - widening of existing service roads from Nanakramguda to TSPA and Narsingi to Kollur and BT Overlay of Bitumen pavement from Gachibowli to Shamshabad of Outer Ring Road, Hyderabad. The contract is worth Rs 312.79 crore and is to be completed within a period of 15 months from the date of signing of the Agreement.
Dilip Buildcon | Subsidiary Bangalore Malur Highways has received the letter of the appointed date from the National Highways Authority of India and had declared the appointed w.e.f. September 15.
Dilip Buildcon | Subsidiary Bangalore Malur Highways has received the letter of the appointed date from the National Highways Authority of India and had declared the appointed w.e.f. September 15.
A F Enterprises | The company has been qualified as L1 bidder and has received work order for FY22 from Uttar Pradesh State Agro Industrial Corporation, for supply of plastic crates.
AF Enterprises | The company has been qualified as an L1 bidder and has received a work order for FY22 from Uttar Pradesh State Agro Industrial Corporation for the supply of plastic crates.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Promoter entity Shanghvi Finance released a pledge on company's 33,93,333 equity shares.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Promoter entity Shanghvi Finance released a pledge on company's 33,93,333 equity shares.
Amber Enterprises India | The company has invested $1,00,000 in Amber Enterprises USA Inc. and has been allotted 1,00,000 common stock at par value of $1 per share. Post the allotment of shares, Amber Enterprises USA Inc has now become wholly owned subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India.
Amber Enterprises India | The company has invested $1,00,000 in Amber Enterprises USA Inc. and has been allotted 1,00,000 common stock at par value of $1 per share. Post the allotment of shares, Amber Enterprises USA Inc has now become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India.
Wipro | The company has partnered with Tennessee-based First Horizon Bank (FHN) to transform the core banking channels and servicing capabilities of VirtualBank, an established digital bank that FHN inherited from Louisiana-based IBERIABANK as part of the merger completed in 2020.
Wipro | The company has partnered with Tennessee-based First Horizon Bank (FHN) to transform the core banking channels and servicing capabilities of VirtualBank, an established digital bank that FHN inherited from Louisiana-based IBERIABANK as part of the merger completed in 2020.
Bharat Wire Ropes | The company has built healthy order book to be executed of approximately Rs 200 crore from various exports and domestic market.
Bharat Wire Ropes | The company has built a healthy order book of approximately Rs 200 crore from various exports and domestic markets.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #stocks #Stocks in News
first published: Sep 14, 2021 07:13 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.