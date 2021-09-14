Buzzing Stocks: Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, Wipro and other stocks in news today

Zee Entertainment: The company's largest shareholders has called EGM seeking removal of Puneet Goenka from board.

Dish TV India | The Hindustan Times acquired 2 crore equity shares of the company at Rs 19.22 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. (Representative Image)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre | The stock will debut on the bourses today. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 531 per share.

HCL Tech: The company has signed strategic partnership with South Korean company HANCOM for tech solutions.

Ami Organics | The company will list its equity shares on the BSE and NSE today. The offer price has been fixed at Rs 610 per equity share.

Redington (India) | Step down subsidiary Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. Turkey concluded its binding Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100 percent shares of Brightstar Telekomünikasyon Dagitim Ltd. Sti, for $35 million.

DCM Shriram | The company has approved the proposal to acquire 17,32,500 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Shriram Axiall (SAPL), from Axiall LLC, being entire 50 percent of stake held by Axiall LLC in SAPL. Shriram Axiall is a 50 |50 joint venture between the company and Axiall LLC, (USA).

KNR Constructions | The company received a Letter of Acceptance for Hyderabad Growth Corridor (HGCL) - widening of existing service roads from Nanakramguda to TSPA and Narsingi to Kollur and BT Overlay of Bitumen pavement from Gachibowli to Shamshabad of Outer Ring Road, Hyderabad. The contract is worth Rs 312.79 crore and is to be completed within a period of 15 months from the date of signing of the Agreement.

Dilip Buildcon | Subsidiary Bangalore Malur Highways has received the letter of the appointed date from the National Highways Authority of India and had declared the appointed w.e.f. September 15.

AF Enterprises | The company has been qualified as an L1 bidder and has received a work order for FY22 from Uttar Pradesh State Agro Industrial Corporation for the supply of plastic crates.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Promoter entity Shanghvi Finance released a pledge on company's 33,93,333 equity shares.

Amber Enterprises India | The company has invested $1,00,000 in Amber Enterprises USA Inc. and has been allotted 1,00,000 common stock at par value of $1 per share. Post the allotment of shares, Amber Enterprises USA Inc has now become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India.

Wipro | The company has partnered with Tennessee-based First Horizon Bank (FHN) to transform the core banking channels and servicing capabilities of VirtualBank, an established digital bank that FHN inherited from Louisiana-based IBERIABANK as part of the merger completed in 2020.