Buzzing Stocks | Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Dilip Buildcon, and others in news today

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Sun Pharma gets warning letter from USFDA for Halol facility. The company has received warning letter from USFDA for Halol facility. The warning letter mentions violations with respect to current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) regulations. The Halol facility was placed under import alert by USFDA.

Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon bags order for road project worth Rs 1,647 crore in Telangana. The company has received letter of acceptance for a new HAM project '4-Laning of Karimnagar Warangal section of NH-563' in Telangana, from the National Highways Authority of India. The order is worth Rs 1,647 crore.

Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra to sell 100% stake in Dynacommerce Holdings to stepdown subsidiary. The company has approved sale of 100% stake in wholly owned subsidiary Dynacommerce Holdings BV to step-down subsidiary Comviva Netherlands BV. The transaction cost is 6.6 million euros and expected date for transaction completion is first week of January 2023.

New Delhi Television: LTS Investment Fund cuts stake in NDTV by 2.3%. LTS Investment Fund has sold 2.32% stake in NDTV via open market transactions. With this, the fund's stake in the company has reduced to 7.42% from 9.75% earlier.

Phoenix Mills: Phoenix Mills acquires 7.22 acre land in Surat for retail development. The company completed acquisition of 7.22 acres land in Surat, Gujarat, for Rs 510 crore. The land acquired through subsidiary Thoth Mall and Commercial Real Estate. Thoth will develop a premium retail destination with gross leasable area of approximately 1 million square feet and currently expects to complete the retail development by FY27.

CHD Chemicals: CHD Chemicals MD Divya Kothari resigns. Divya Kothari has resigned as Managing Director of CHD Chemicals with effect December 17 due to her personal commitments.

Mastek: Mastek makes strategic investment in VolteoEdge. The IT company has made strategic investment in VolteoEdge. VolteoEdge is a SaaS company with an enterprise-ready Edge Intelligence platform that enables secure IoT workflows and makes business workflows smarter.

Arfin India: Arfin India bags Rs 350 crore order from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation. Arfin India has bagged purchase order from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Saudi Arabia. The company will supply 18,000 MT of aluminium deox, and the value of this contract is approximately Rs 350 crore ($39.97 million). The supply of the said order is to be completed in phases of four years.