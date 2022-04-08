Buzzing Stocks | Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Jaykay Enterprises, and others in news

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy | The company posted a loss of Rs 126.61 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, down from Rs 344.80 crore reported a year ago. However, revenue fell sharply to Rs 1,071 crore from Rs 1,364.5 crore. In the financial year FY22, the loss stood at Rs 916 crore, widened from Rs 290 crore in previous year, while revenue rose moderately to Rs 5,199 crore from Rs 5,081 crore during the same period.

Jaykay Enterprises | The board on April 12 will consider a proposal for raising funds.

Sonata Software | The board has approved the appointment of Samir Dhir as CEO of the company with effect from April 8, 2022. Srikar Reddy is voluntarily stepping down as CEO and will be continuing as Managing Director of the company.

Punjab & Sind Bank | The bank has executed an agreement for sale of its 8 percent stake in India SME Asset Reconstruction Company in favour of Dhansamridhi Finance. The expected amount by selling stake is Rs 4.85 crore.

NTPC | Maharashtra State Power Generation Company will form an equal joint venture with state-run NTPC Ltd to set up an ultra mega solar park in Maharashtra with 2500 MW generation capacity. JV will develop a 2,500-MW Ultramega Renewable Solar Park in Maharashtra.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | The company in a BSE filing said it disbursed approximately Rs 12,718 crore in Q4FY22, a growth of 58 percent compared to Rs 8,071 crore a year ago. Collection efficiency on billing improved across all product segments and stood at 138 percent in Q4FY22 as against 120 percent in the year-ago period.

Infosys | The IT company and Rolls-Royce extended strategic collaboration with launch of joint 'Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre in Bengaluru. This centre will provide high-end research and development (R&D) services integrated with advanced digital capabilities to Rolls-Royce's engineering and group business services from India.

Avantel | K Satish & K Swara sold 2.09 percent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, their shareholding in the company stands reduced to 7.4 percent, down from 9.49 percent earlier.

Uflex | CRISIL has upgraded long-term credit rating on the company's loan facilities to AA- from A+, with stable outlook, and short term rating has been upgraded to A1+, from A1.

Hester Biosciences | The company in its BSE filing said its board has approved the execution of Grantin-Aid Letter Agreement for grant of Rs 60 crore (in phased manner) to the company by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a Government of India Enterprise. This will support COVID vaccine manufacturing under Mission Covid Suraksha.

JSW lspat Special Products | The crude steel production in Q4FY22 at 0.17 million tonnes increased by 11 percent, from 0.15 million tonnes in same period last year. The sequential increase in production was 17 percent. During the year FY22, crude steel production increased 53 percent to 0.58 million tonnes compared to previous year.

Rail Vikas Nigam | The company has signed a contract with ICF, for manufacture and acquisition of 296 numbers of communication based train control system compliant Metro coaches for Kolkata Metro Railway Project.

Sobha | The company achieved total sales volume of 1.34 million square feet of super built-up area and highest ever realisation of Rs 1,109.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as against 1.33 million square feet of super built-up area and realisation of Rs 1,072 crore in year-ago period. The average realisation per square feet stood at Rs 8,265 crore in Q4FY22, against Rs 8,014 crore in Q4FY21.